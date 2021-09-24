ePlus Launches Turn-Key Technology Bundle to Facilitate Adoption of Artificial Intelligence by Healthcare Organizations

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) workflow technology bundle, combining hardware, software and AI implementation services, to help healthcare organizations accelerate clinical and operational AI projects from concept to production.

The AI Workflow Accelerator Bundle for Healthcare provides a complete turn-key platform for AI discovery and visualization, modeling and experimentation, productization and operations. It includes GPU-accelerated hardware from NVIDIA or Cisco with proprietary software from John Snow Labs, implementation services from ePlus and optional training and model development consulting services from SFL Scientific.

There are a growing number of highly practical uses for AI in healthcare settings, yet many organizations struggle with how to get started assessing what they need, identifying use cases and implementing the technology. According to a recent survey from KPMG, 37 percent of healthcare industry executives reported that the pace at which they are implementing AI is too slow and 47 percent responded that their organizations offer AI training courses to employees.

The AI Workflow Accelerator Bundle for Healthcare removes these and other barriers to entry by giving organizations an efficient, comprehensive package to help tailor their own solution, from hardware and software to rapid implementation, training and accelerated data consumption. The bundle takes the guesswork and uncertainty out of parsing together an AI platform by giving organizations a pre-bundled solution of technology and training components that help fast-track modeling, implementation and usage, helping them more quickly achieve success and hastening access to rich data insight.

"Utilizing this technology platform allows organizations to more confidently design, implement and begin using AI in very practical ways that will accelerate access to actionable, data-driven insight that helps to solve a variety of problems unique to healthcare environments," said Ken Farber, president of software, national partners, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "The AI Workflow Accelerator Bundle for Healthcare can serve as a powerful foundation from which organizations can build applications that help them realize operational efficiencies, enhanced patient outcomes and improved financial performance as a result of streamlined information discovery and advanced analytical capabilities. We're very excited to bring this solution to market and are proud to work with such high caliber partners to do so."

"The healthcare industry is being transformed, and the application of AI is increasingly becoming a game changer in enhancing both clinician and patient experiences," said David Talby, chief technology officer at John Snow Labs. "This bundle leverages a powerful combination of technology and services that will make it faster and easier for organizations to put AI to good use while tackling the unique compliance, terminology, and integration challenges of healthcare."

"The combination of technology and services available from ePlus, John Snow Labs, and SFL Scientific is handing organizations flexible, fast access to smart AI solutions that support the success and advancement of the healthcare industry," said Eddie Newland, director of AI services at SFL Scientific. "Developing AI solutions in highly regulated industries adds additional layers of scrutiny to an already complex task. This unique approach should allow healthcare leaders to feel confident that their organizational goals can be achieved in a compliant, secure and scalable environment that will grow as they continue to adopt AI throughout their organization."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI and NLP for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations build, deploy, and operate AI projects. The company is the developer of Spark NLP, the world's most widely used NLP library in the enterprise, and its award-winning medical NLP software powers some of the world's leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. The company is the creator and host of The NLP Summit, further educating and advancing the global AI community.

About SFL Scientific

FL Scientific is a US-based data science consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and solving business & operational challenges with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Working with clients of all sizes, industries, and AI maturity levels, our capabilities range from developing corporate AI strategy to building custom AI applications at scale. With a globally connected network of technology and cloud partners, SFL Scientific's core services include leading cross-functional efforts across business, IT, and operations. Hundreds of clients—including S&P100 enterprises, fastest-growing startups, and government agencies—trust SFL Scientific to create and accelerate AI initiatives.

For more information, please visit sflscientific.com and connect with us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

