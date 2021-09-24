Logo
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Rights Commencing September 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifico Acquisition Corp. ("the Company" or "Pacifico") (NASDAQ: PAFOU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about September 27, 2021.

The common stock and rights will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols "PAFO" and "PAFOR", respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "PAFOU".

About Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia (excluding China).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Edward Cong Wang
Pacifico Acquisition Corp.
(646) 886 8892

favicon.png?sn=CN18107&sd=2021-09-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacifico-acquisition-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-common-stock-and-rights-commencing-september-27-2021-301384606.html

SOURCE Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

