Covalon Announces Retirement of Board Member

PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announces that Dr. Myrna Francis is retiring as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective September 24th, 2021, due to new professional commitments that will prevent her from continuing to commit time to Covalon.

Amir Boloor, Chair of Covalon's Board of Directors, said, "Myrna's contributions to Covalon have been significant and meaningful. Her extensive healthcare knowledge has helped guide our growing medical products business and our expanding global footprint. We have valued Myrna's insights in shaping and building Covalon's leadership team. I am thankful for Myrna's service to Covalon and wish her all the best."

"Covalon has been very fortunate to have Myrna serve on our board for the past three years," stated Brian Pedlar, Covalon's President and Chief Executive Officer. "She has been a highly effective director and I have always appreciated her wise counsel. We extend our gratitude and best wishes to Myrna in her future endeavors."

About Covalon
Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including the difficulty in predicting product approvals, acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, the regulatory environment, fluctuations in operating results, the impact and timing of COVID-19 on operating activities and market conditions, and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industry; others are more specific to the Company. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=TO17908&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covalon-announces-retirement-of-board-member-301384586.html

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.

