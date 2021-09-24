Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four Episodes of pocket.watch's Hit Preschool Series Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four Episodes of pocket.watch's Hit Preschool Series Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nickelodeon has ordered an additional 20 episodes for the fourth season of its hit preschool series Ryan%26rsquo%3Bs+Mystery+Playdate (30 half-hour episodes total). Created and produced by pocket.watch, the studio creating global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, the live-action series follows Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate or their activity. Titled Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up, the new season four episodes will debut with a week of premieres Monday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. (ET/PT).

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up takes Ryan and his parents out of the studio and on a brand-new outdoor set, as they tackle bigger challenges, bigger messes and all new puzzles to figure out who his playdate will be or what activity they will be doing. The episodes will include fun-filled playdates with a variety of guest stars including WWE superstar The Miz, the GEM Sisters, a sneaker designer, a piano prodigy, an equestrian rider and more. Full episodes of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate are available to stream on Paramount+, Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which also features short-form content.

In the Sept. 27 premiere, “Ryan’s Fizzy Playdate/Ryan’s Artistic Playdate,” Ryan and his family get the help of YouTube sensation, the Onyx Family, as he collects hints through a series of challenges. Then, Ryan puts his artistic abilities to the test, gathering hints and making big messes along the way.

Pocket.watch is the premier kids and family entertainment company that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world, including Ryan’s World, Love, Diana, Toys and Colors, and Onyx Family. Pocket.watch created and produces the hit show Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is currently in its fourth season. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Xavier Kochhar, Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. Williams. Investors and stakeholders include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau with a significant stake in the company being held by ‘Ryan’s World’ creator Sunlight Entertainment. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005059/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment