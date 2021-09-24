TrueCar Launches Pre-Qualification Experience Powered by Capital One to Enhance the Car Shopping Journey

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TrueCar Launches Pre-Qualification Experience Powered by Capital One to Enhance the Car Shopping Journey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The integration offers TrueCar consumers the ability to pre-qualify for auto financing, enabling a more efficient car buying experience

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021

SANTA MONICA,Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced a new experience powered by Capital One that allows eligible shoppers to pre-qualify for auto financing through participating lenders Capital One and Westlake Financial, as they begin their car-buying journey with TrueCar Certified Dealers.

truecar_logo.jpg

"The most important things to consumers during their car shopping experience are ease and speed. We are excited to partner with Capital One to expand our ability to provide pre-qualification options for consumers," said Mike Darrow, CEO & President at TrueCar. "This allows car shoppers to feel even more confident in having the transparent and efficient experience they have come to trust from TrueCar."

"As a longtime leader in auto financing, and firm believers in the power of digital tools to enhance the car buying experience, we are proud that this partnership can bring transparency to TrueCar's shoppers," said Jeppe Heidemann, Managing Vice President at Capital One.

According to a recent TrueCar survey, 76% of vehicle shoppers said they would be somewhat or very likely to calculate personalized monthly payments online. Consumers also expressed the desire to compare different monthly payment options and terms online. TrueCar launched its new pre-qualification experience to increase consumer confidence through deal transparency and deal comparisons for a more efficient car buying experience.

The TrueCar auto finance pre-qualification experience will be rolled out among TrueCar Certified Dealers nationwide that offer financing through Capital One or Westlake Financial. Consumers can use the pre-qualification experience for both new and used vehicles.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars — all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=LA11260&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-launches-pre-qualification-experience-powered-by-capital-one-to-enhance-the-car-shopping-journey-301384412.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11260&Transmission_Id=202109240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11260&DateId=20210924
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment