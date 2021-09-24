Allstate Pledging Largest NIL Payment to College Football Players for Outstanding Community Impact
$1 million honors 22 remarkable college football players--across all divisions-- and the non-profits they serve
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) is pledging $1 million to honor the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, as well as their non-profits of choice, for their remarkable commitment to community service. Made possible by new NCAA Name Image Likeness (NIL) rules, Allstate has an opportunity to financially empower athletes who serve their communities, opening the door to new possibilities for players and beyond.
This is the largest NIL investment yet for community impact by a college football sponsor—and insurer. Unlike other recent NIL announcements, Allstate is financially empowering players in recognition for their work in local communities, not just their performance on the field. Community leadership aligns with Allstate's values and is part of its longstanding commitment to creating positive societal change.
"Every year, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team embodies the best of college athletics. These players have a positive impact in society," said Emmanuel Acho, former NFL linebacker, television analyst and 2011 Good Works Team alumnus. "To be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is an honor. By rewarding these players for the impact they have on their communities, Allstate is truly demonstrating its commitment to making a difference across the country."
Highlights of the roster include:
- Vanderbilt linebacker Elijah McAllister who participates in superhero-themed events and raises funds for pediatric cancer research through Turner's Heroes
- South Dakota defensive lineman DeValon Whitcomb who works with The Simple Foundation to provide opportunities for underserved youth programing that cultivate life skills and promote physical and emotional well-being
- Clemson running back Darien Rencher who volunteers with Call Me MISTER, an initiative to increase the pool of available teachers from more diverse backgrounds
- USC Quarterback Mo Hasan who works with his teammates to distribute food to the homeless
"We dedicate resources to financially empower people," said Terrance Williams, Good Works Team selection committee member and Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Agency Distribution. "This historic decision allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness means Allstate can foster equity for these athletes who are community leaders."
"Throughout the 30 years of the Good Works Team, we have honored individuals who create lasting impact in their communities and at school," said AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry. "We have the perfect roster of outstanding individuals that continue that legacy for 2021 and beyond."
The following players have been named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be eligible for compensation. The honorary head coach, whose charity will also receive a donation, is listed below.
Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
Darien Rencher
Clemson University
Camren McDonald
Florida State University
Harry Miller
Ohio State University
Mac Brown
Ole Miss
Sean Clifford
Penn State University
Nakobe Dean
University of Georgia
Kenneth Horsey
University of Kentucky
Cal Adomitis
University of Pittsburgh
Mo Hasan
University of Southern California
Race Porter
University of Washington
Elijah McAllister
Vanderbilt University
Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and NAIA
Austin Phillips
Ashland University
Jaran Roste
Bethel University (Minn.)
Chibuike Odo
Davidson College
Deven Osborne
Dixie State University
Alnazir Blackman
Farleigh Dickinson University-Florham
Philip Green
Minot State University
Jessie Malit
North Carolina Central University
Alex Shillow
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Hunter Rodrigues
UC Davis
DeValon Whitcomb
University of South Dakota
Julius Wilkerson
Wayne State University
Honorary Head Coach
Matt Wells
Texas Tech University
To learn more about the 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, including stories surrounding players' accomplishments within their communities, visit ESPN.com/Allstate.
About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.
The SEC leads all conferences with 80 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 49 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 21 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.
About the AFCA
The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."
