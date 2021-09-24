PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legend continues. The all-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee, including an electrified 4xe version, will make its official world debut at 9 a.m. EDT / 1 p.m GMT on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.



This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on a legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, shattering expectations by bringing the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet. As the Jeep brand pushes toward a future of "zero emission freedom," the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will offer, for the first time, 4xe plug-in hybrid technology.



The reveal will be hosted by Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America, and it will be streamed on www.jeep.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-reveal-of-the-all-new-2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-confirmed-for-september-29-301384703.html

SOURCE Stellantis