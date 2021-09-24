UCASU to Present at Emerging Growth Conference to Introduce New Strategy After 20% Growth

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset (OTCQX: UCASU) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference, on Wednesday September 29, 2021. The comapny invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation.

The company's presentation is expected to introduce a new strategy to grow its portfolio in real estate and seek for higher return, in addition to its current innovative investment strategies: Airbnb-based SHOC ("shared home-office cluster") , and historic landmark.

This will be the first public presentation by UC Asset in the past 12 months. It takes place after the company reported a 20% gain of net equity over 12-month period by the end of June. The 20% net equity gain translated into an increase of BVPS (book value per share) from $1.29 to $1.54. The company is committed to a number of innovative investment strategies to continue this growth.

Greg Bankston, managing general parnter of UC Asset, will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Bankston will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

UC Asset will be presenting at 12:30 - 1:00 pm Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register using the link below to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487780&tp_key=8c67ce781e&sti=ucasu

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP

[email protected] | 678-499-0297

