Making a World of Difference: Lincoln Financial Group Supports Employees, Customers and Communities in a Year Like No Other

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lincoln Financial Group (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, A+World+of+Difference%3A+Making+Positive+Impact+in+a+Year+Like+No+Other, highlighting the company’s significant and ongoing contributions to improving the well-being of its employees, customers and communities.

The firm’s annual CSR+Report, which covers activities from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, describes Lincoln’s strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices, and features many of the company’s employees and their personal stories. The report showcases how in 2020, a year like no other, Lincoln took action to meet the evolving needs of customers, support its employees and communities, and expanded its focus on racial justice and equity.

“When our world changed in 2020, we did not sit back and wait for yesterday to return. As we faced new challenges due to the impact of COVID-19 and racial injustices in our country, our people took action with courage, integrity and optimism, both within and outside of our organization,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “I am so proud of our incredible employees for their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others – for today and for the future.”

Highlights of Lincoln Financial’s 2020 CSR report include:

  • The Lincoln Financial Foundation donated more than $10 million to local nonprofits in its communities, including $2 million in contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts that addressed food, shelter and eviction service needs.
  • Helped more than 1.5 million people fight food insecurity and take more control over their circumstances through contributions to the Lincoln Financial Foundation’s food bank grantee partners.
  • Launched Community Connections, a free online resource for critical information and links to organizations that provide needed assistance to those facing unemployment, eviction or foreclosure.
  • Donated more than $765,000 to United Way through employee contributions, for the eighth consecutive year as employees found creative ways to help their communities through virtual events.
  • Developed an eight-part action plan to amplify support of racial justice and equity inside and outside of our workplaces and drive meaningful, measurable change in our country. This includes adding a diversity and inclusion goal as a new performance measure for the company’s long-term incentive compensation plan, which applies to Lincoln’s most senior leaders. Augmenting focus on diverse leadership is critical at all levels of the organization, up through the Board of Directors – as we believe diverse perspectives are paramount to success.
  • Received a 100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index and was named among Forbes' Best Employers for Women and Newsweek's America’s Most Responsible Companies.

“As we navigated the pandemic, Lincoln focused corporate responsibility efforts on helping our people, our customers and our communities get through this crisis and turning everyday activities into opportunities to care for people and the environment,” said Nancy Rogers, president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation and chief sustainability officer. “Lincoln employees are committed to service and responsibility – even in a virtual environment, employees remained steadfast in their focus on supporting one another and our communities. They are an inspiration to me daily.”

Lincoln Financial’s Corporate Social Responsibility report can be viewed and downloaded here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3702263-080421

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005032r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005032/en/

