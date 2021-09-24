Logo
Cornerstone Building Brands Names New Senior Leaders in Operations, Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced the joining of Brigette Gage as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, and Keith Scherzer as Senior Vice President, Operations - U.S. Windows Group to the supply chain and operations senior leadership team under the direction of James (Jim) Keppler, Executive Vice President, Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005362/en/

KeithScherzer.jpg

Mr. Keith Scherzer, Senior Vice President, Operations - U.S. Windows Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Gage is responsible for providing leadership, direction, and resource stewardship for supply chain functions across the company. Together with the supply chain leadership team, Ms. Gage will foster collaborative and productive relationships to define and implement a multi-year strategic roadmap.

Ms. Gage has 25 years of experience in aviation, power, and oil & gas industries, serving in positions of leading business impact, including supply chain and supplier management, process development, logistics, system integrations, and global team oversight. In her most recent role, Ms. Gage was the Sourcing Director of the Digital Technology Center of Excellence for Baker Hughes.

Ms. Gage earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wichita State University and a master’s degree in Management from Friends University. She is based in Houston.

Mr. Scherzer will be responsible for the company’s U.S. Windows manufacturing operations and will partner cross-functionally to drive key operational initiatives.

Mr. Scherzer has nearly three decades of experience in a variety of manufacturing environments across multiple industries. Throughout his career, he has served in positions of increasing influence and has demonstrated expertise in leading multi-functional business unit teams. Mr. Scherzer has a strong track record of driving quality transformation, supply chain optimization and manufacturing excellence through the implementation of lean operating systems. In his most recent role, he was the Vice President for Manufacturing Operations at Cabinetworks Group, Ann Arbor, MI.

Mr. Scherzer earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Toledo and a Master of Business Administration from Heidelberg College. He will be based in Cary, North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keith and Brigette to my senior leadership team,” said Jim Keppler, Executive Vice President, Operations. “Their unique, combined experiences will further bolster our industry expertise and help us continue providing superior solutions in the communities where we live, work and play.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at %3Ci%3Ewww.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com%3C%2Fi%3E

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005362r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005362/en/

