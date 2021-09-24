Moomoo Sponsors FinTwit Conference October 8-10th, 2021 Hosted by Jonah Lupton in Orlando, Florida

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the popular smart investing platform for proactive traders, has announced its sponsorship and support of the FinTwit 2021 Conference. This event is hosted by entrepreneur and growth investor Jonah Lupton and will be held at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott resorts in Orlando, Florida from October 8 - 10, 2021.

The conference brings together Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from the investing and financial world of what is known as "Financial Twitter" group. Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital created this event to provide a platform for prominent KOLs to kickstart discussion around investing strategies and innovation at an in-person event. The conference offers an incredible networking opportunity for individuals at any investing level. FinTwit gives attendees the rare opportunity to interact with some of the best and brightest minds in the #FinTwit world.

"For the first time ever, leaders of the #FinTwit group will congregate in-person and share investing strategies, tips and tricks, and predictions for where the industry is going," said Mr. Lupton. "It is an honor to have an equally passionate company like moomoo sponsor and support this event. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynotes on topics ranging from portfolio construction to fundamentals based research to mastering technical investing and finding breakout winners. Themes will be even more diverse at the Sunday roundtable event which will include nearly twenty tables that are each home to a different discussion topic."

Moomoo and Jonah have partnered several times on past initiatives aimed at helping educate investors on the tools and features the moomoo app offers. Jonah is a proponent of moomoo's parent company's stock, Futu Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ listed FUTU). Moomoo has also previously partnered with Benzinga, a leading financial news and media website, that will be serving as FinTwit's sole media sponsor.



"We're thrilled to help bring together some of the biggest forces in the U.S. investing world at this event," said Mr. Leaf Li, Futu's Founder, Chairman, CEO & Chairman of the Technology Committee. "The networking and educational opportunties for investors at all levels will be unmatched."

For more information on this event, including where to buy tickets, please visit: www.fintwit2021.com.

