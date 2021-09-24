Moomoo Sponsors FinTwit Conference October 8-10th, 2021 Hosted by Jonah Lupton in Orlando, Florida

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Moomoo Sponsors FinTwit Conference October 8-10th, 2021 Hosted by Jonah Lupton in Orlando, Florida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the popular smart investing platform for proactive traders, has announced its sponsorship and support of the FinTwit 2021 Conference. This event is hosted by entrepreneur and growth investor Jonah Lupton and will be held at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott resorts in Orlando, Florida from October 8 - 10, 2021.

moomoo_logo.jpg

The conference brings together Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from the investing and financial world of what is known as "Financial Twitter" group. Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital created this event to provide a platform for prominent KOLs to kickstart discussion around investing strategies and innovation at an in-person event. The conference offers an incredible networking opportunity for individuals at any investing level. FinTwit gives attendees the rare opportunity to interact with some of the best and brightest minds in the #FinTwit world.

"For the first time ever, leaders of the #FinTwit group will congregate in-person and share investing strategies, tips and tricks, and predictions for where the industry is going," said Mr. Lupton. "It is an honor to have an equally passionate company like moomoo sponsor and support this event. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynotes on topics ranging from portfolio construction to fundamentals based research to mastering technical investing and finding breakout winners. Themes will be even more diverse at the Sunday roundtable event which will include nearly twenty tables that are each home to a different discussion topic."

Moomoo and Jonah have partnered several times on past initiatives aimed at helping educate investors on the tools and features the moomoo app offers. Jonah is a proponent of moomoo's parent company's stock, Futu Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ listed FUTU). Moomoo has also previously partnered with Benzinga, a leading financial news and media website, that will be serving as FinTwit's sole media sponsor.

"We're thrilled to help bring together some of the biggest forces in the U.S. investing world at this event," said Mr. Leaf Li, Futu's Founder, Chairman, CEO & Chairman of the Technology Committee. "The networking and educational opportunties for investors at all levels will be unmatched."

For more information on this event, including where to buy tickets, please visit: www.fintwit2021.com.

The opinions and beliefs expressed in any form by the KOLs or others at the FinTwit Conference are their own and do not necessarily represent or reflect the opinions or beliefs of Moomoo Inc. or any of its affiliates. Moomoo and its affilaites do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, or reliability of any such opinion and belief. Republication by Moomoo, in any form, of an opinion or belief expressed at the FinTwit Conference should not be considered an endorsement or a guarantee of its accuracy.

About Moomoo Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU), with its mission to transform personal investing experience with an intuitive user interface, fully digitized trading platform in the US and globally. For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website, www.moomoo.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN18283&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moomoo-sponsors-fintwit-conference-october-8-10th-2021-hosted-by-jonah-lupton-in-orlando-florida-301384666.html

SOURCE Moomoo Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18283&Transmission_Id=202109241000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18283&DateId=20210924
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment