Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes Lake, Bay And Mountain Retreats

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (NYSE: CHH) Ascend Hotel Collection recently added four properties to its global portfolio of independent resort, boutique and historic hotels: Haywood Park Hotel in Downtown Asheville, North Carolina; Elevate Hotel at Sierra Blanca Ruidoso in Ruidoso, New Mexico; The Inn at Leonardtown in Leonardtown, Maryland and The Leo Collection Detroit in Lincoln Park, Michigan. These new additions offer guests the chance to experience one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts and explore the great outdoors with lake, bay, and mountain getaways.

"As guests continue to return to travel, they desire immersive, authentic and cultural experiences in both new and familiar destinations. We're thrilled to debut these hotels for travelers seeking outdoor adventure," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "From the Eastern Shore to the Great Smoky Mountains across to the scenic Sierra Blanca Mountain Range, these new hotels are a fantastic representation of the unique offerings guests have come to expect and value from Ascend. As we near a curated collection of 400 unique hotels and resorts around the world, we look forward to welcoming even more guests, so they can experience our exceptional service and upscale offerings that enhance their exploration of the destination."

Features of each new Ascend hotel include:

Haywood Park Hotel : Located in what was once a Bon Marche, Asheville's iconic first department store built in 1923, the hotel continues to honor its rich and unique history. In the heart of downtown Asheville , the hotel offers a scenic view of the beautiful architecture and cityscape of this charming oasis surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. The property, a 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice award winner, is within walking distance to fabulous food options, art, theaters, breweries, live music and nightlife. The hotel offers a variety of amenities, including onsite dining at Isa's French Bistro, an award-winning restaurant and event space that can be used for small and large gatherings. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features 48 luxurious guest suites — some of the largest suites available in downtown Asheville. FIRC Group, which owns and manages the Haywood Park Hotel, also owns and operates another Choice-branded property — the Cambria Hotel Downtown Asheville, which was a recipient of the prestigious 2021 "Best of Choice" award.

Elevate Hotel at Sierra Blanca Ruidoso : Located in the southeast corner of New Mexico and the highest point of elevation in the lower 48 States near the World Famous Ruidoso Downs Racetrack, the hotel is nestled in the Lincoln National Forest. Nearby entertainment include the Spencer Theater for Performing Arts, Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino and Ruidoso Convention Center. Guests will also enjoy the hotel's upscale amenities such as Nescafe Espresso machines in the lobby and connected smart rooms with the latest in streaming content. Premium amenities include Bath & Body Works toiletries, in-room Starbucks coffee, and plush bedding for all guests. Guests can also take a dip in the largest heated indoor pool and spa in Ruidoso while watching local wildlife.

The Inn at Leonardtown : Offering a perfect retreat to the beautiful St. Mary's County in the heart of Southern Maryland , the hotel is just minutes from Breton Bay, the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay. Within walking distance of Leonardtown Wharf and Leonardtown Square, the hotel is also close to Newtowne Neck State Park, Patuxent River Naval Air Museum and Calvert Marine Museum. The contemporary hotel provides stylish guestrooms with 55-inch flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, microwaves and Keurig coffee makers.

The Leo Collection Detroit: An upscale luxury experience located only 10 minutes from downtown Detroit , the hotel offers local charm with convenient city access, sure to leave guests in love with this boutique experience. Guests can enjoy a day relaxing in a jacuzzi suite, take a lap in a heated indoor pool or grab a cocktail from the 3rd floor lounge. For guests looking to experience Detroit , they can take in events at the TCF Convention Center, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field, and travelers will have access to national corporate headquarters in the area, including Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and Quicken Loans. The Leo Collection Detroit offers several other amenities including complimentary continental breakfast, a fitness center, pet-friendly rooms, an exterior patio that features a firepit and a private event space, as well as a banquet space.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are nearly 400 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

