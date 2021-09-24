Logo
Hancock Jaffe to Participate in the Duologue Series Virtual Webinar Hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Live webinar followed by Q&A on Monday, September 27th at 1:00 PM ET with Robert Berman Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a medical device company focused on improving the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, CEO of Hancock Jaffe will participate in The Duologue Series hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

image.png

The webinar will be moderated by Jeffrey S. Cohen, Managing Director of Ladenburg Thalmann. Following the discussion, there will be a question and answer session. Interested participants may pre-submit questions to Destiny Hance ([email protected]) ahead of the event.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) is a medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class implant being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In healthy patients, valves inside the veins of the leg assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. Affecting approximately 2.4 million people in the United States, CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve, to help restore proper blood flow in the leg. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE pivotal study with data expected in late 2022.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our name change, our progress with the VenoValve and the expected timeline related to the SAAVE U.S. pivotal trial, including the timing of beginning patient enrollment, the VenoValve's ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers and our development of a second device for the treatment of venous disease) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
[email protected]
(833) 475-8247

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665383/Hancock-Jaffe-to-Participate-in-the-Duologue-Series-Virtual-Webinar-Hosted-by-Ladenburg-Thalmann

img.ashx?id=665383

