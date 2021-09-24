Instadose Pharma Corp Merger

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Instadose Pharma Corp Merger

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. ("the "Company"), a shell company, today announced that it has entered into a plan of arrangement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Instadose Pharma Corp., a corporation organized under the laws of Canada. The consideration to be paid to the Instadose Pharma Corp. shareholders will be 1.34 share of common stock of the Company for each outstanding share of Instadose. At the closing, the Company will have to issue an aggregate of 463,754,949 shares of common stock of the Company to the Instadose shareholders. Upon consummation of the transaction, the Company will no longer be considered a "shell" company.

Instadose is building a large-scale commercial outdoor growing, cultivation, production, and global distribution platform for medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil. Instadose seeks to open the commercial gateway to a new wholesale marketplace capable of providing pharmaceutical industry companies with large, sustainable, consistent, diverse, and low‑cost supplies of high‑quality medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil for use in bulk as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The Company and Instadose received an Interim Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, in furtherance of this transaction, on September 14, 2021.

Instadose will prepare the Instadose Circular together with any other documents and deliver the documents to each Instadose shareholder in anticipation of the upcoming shareholder meeting scheduled to occur on October 14, 2021. Shareholders of Instadose who properly dissent to the transaction at least two days prior to the shareholder's meeting will be entitled to receive the fair value of their shares from the Company. Upon Instadose shareholder approval, Instadose will then apply to the Court to obtain a final order to approve the transaction.

Upon the closing, the current Instadose team managers will become officers and directors of the Company.

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to the proposed transaction, us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the closing does not occur on or before December 31, 2021, (ii) the shareholders of Instadose do not approve the transaction with the Company or (iii) if the transaction is deemed illegal. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Instadose Pharma Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665416/Instadose-Pharma-Corp-Merger

img.ashx?id=665416

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment