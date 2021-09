CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California

Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo.

MICRO-MOBILITY LEADER, HELBIZ, ARRIVES IN CALIFORNIA

Fleet of e-scooters to launch in Santa Barbara County

Helbiz+Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced its official arrival in California, where it will deploy safe and innovative e-scooters throughout Santa Barbara County after securing a one-year permit. The initial fleet will roll out in Isla Vista, with plans to expand throughout the County.

“We’re thrilled to officially bring our e-scooters to California, with the initial launch in the vibrant county of Santa Barbara,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Our safe, sustainable and affordable micro-mobility offerings will provide residents with an alternative way of meeting their first-and-last-mile needs and offer tourists an experiential way of exploring the city.”

To demonstrate its commitment to driving awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz plans to implement community engagement initiatives across the city throughout the duration of its permit. This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways, the implementation of a local Helbiz Apprenticeship Program to provide career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry, and discounted rides for low-income residents through the Helbiz Access Program.

Helbiz will also open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device is cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their smartphones with just a tap. There is a flat fee of $1 to unlock the device, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Forward-Looking Statements

