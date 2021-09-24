Logo
Bartell Drugs Announces Partnership With Uber To Expand On-demand Delivery Throughout Western Washington

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership adds new option for seamless delivery and improved access to essential health and grocery items

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2021

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Bartell Drugs (Bartell's) announced a new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer delivery of Bartell's products in the Puget Sound region through Uber Eats. This partnership will allow customers to purchase essential healthcare and grocery items to be delivered directly to their homes quickly and conveniently. The announcement comes in tandem with a similar partnership for Uber and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), which purchased Bartell Drugs in 2020.

On-demand delivery is now available for all 67 Bartell Drugs locations through Uber Eats. Customers who wish to order Bartell's items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Bartell Drugs, and begin shopping. Within the app, users can access a full catalog of healthcare and grocery products from their local store. Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will also enjoy $0 delivery and 5% off on all orders over $15.

"Bartell's has been serving this region for 130 years and counting, and we're always looking for new ways to improve how we meet the needs of those in the Puget Sound area," said Ken Mahoney, division vice president of retail for Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs. "Convenience and speed in the shopping experience are crucial, and partnering with Uber Eats to expand our delivery options will help us give our customers even more of what they want — easy access to products that help them achieve whole health for life."

"Convenience is a key component of Uber's delivery strategy, allowing us to create a seamless delivery experience by ensuring we have the essential stores and products customers need," said Uber's global head of grocery and new verticals. "With our partners at Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs, we're thrilled to make shopping for everything from cold medicine to color cosmetics more 'convenient' than ever."

This partnership with Bartell's reinforces Uber's goal to be the one platform that helps customers go anywhere and get anything, from groceries to convenience items, alcohol and other must-haves. With advanced product innovations such as the ability to manage simultaneous orders, while also shopping for everyday essentials from stores like Bartell's, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more – more convenience, more variety and more connections to commerce they love.

About Bartell Drugs
Operating 67 locations in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties and serving the Northwest since 1890, Bartell Drugs is dedicated to providing extraordinary service that empowers customers to achieve whole health for life. Bartell Drugs is owned by Rite Aid Corporation. For more information on Bartell Drugs, visit www.bartelldrugs.com.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contacts:
Aaron Blank and Nikki Arnone
206-838-9204
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF18575&sd=2021-09-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bartell-drugs-announces-partnership-with-uber-to-expand-on-demand-delivery-throughout-western-washington-301384827.html

SOURCE Bartell Drugs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF18575&Transmission_Id=202109241240PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF18575&DateId=20210924
