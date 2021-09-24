Rite Aid Statement on CDC Recommendation Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine "Boosters"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rite Aid Statement on CDC Recommendation Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine "Boosters"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concurred with previous recommendations made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), officially recommending “booster” doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain eligible populations at least 6 months after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

As a proud partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Rite Aid is prepared to begin administering third-dose “boosters” of the Pfizer vaccine starting immediately, in line with the CDC’s guidance. Customers may receive their booster dose at Rite Aid regardless of where they received their primary series.

Rite Aid has been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning, offering COVID-19 testing and administering vaccinations to keep our communities healthy and thriving. Pharmacists are prepared to administer third doses in an effort to further protect the most vulnerable populations.

At this time, additional doses are recommended only for:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
  • People aged 18-64 years with underlying+medical+conditions
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Currently, boosters are only recommended for those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their primary series. The CDC is continuing to evaluate available data in the coming weeks to make recommendations for those who initially received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Eligible customers may walk in immediately, or schedule an appointment at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riteaid.com%2Fpharmacy%2Fscheduler beginning Saturday, September 25, to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Flu and other vaccines are also available in-store and can be scheduled via the online scheduling tool.

Rite Aid encourages those who still have not received their primary series to do so. Please visit our website, www.riteaid.com%2Fcovid-19, for timely, accurate information on COVID-19 vaccines and testing in each community we serve.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005489r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005489/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment