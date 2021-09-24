5 Stocks George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller Both Own

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five stocks that George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) and Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) both own are Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial), T-Mobile US Inc. ( TMUS, Financial), Airbnb Inc. ( ABNB, Financial) and Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG, Financial).

Soros, a Hungary-born financier, established the Quantum Group of Funds in 1973. The guru’s basic investing philosophy is that the price of securities depends on the individuals who buy and sell them. Further, Soros’ theory of “reflexivity” applies the idea that trades usually happen through highly emotional reactions and that individual biases affect market transactions.

Druckenmiller partnered with Soros during 1988 to 2000, famously shorting the British pound with Soros in 1992. The Pittsburgh-based guru took Soros’ investing style and applied it to his Duquesne hedge fund, finding investing opportunities using a top-down approach. Soros and Druckenmiller converted their respective firms into family offices by the end of 2011.

As of June, Soros’ $5.29 billion equity portfolio contains 226 stocks, with 83 new positions and a turnover ratio of 30%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, communication services, technology and financial services, representing 25.02%, 21.84%, 10.33% and 8.98% of the equity portfolio.

Likewise, Druckenmiller’s $3.48 billion equity portfolio contains 49 stocks, with 16 new positions and a turnover ratio of 22%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology, communication services and basic materials, accounting for 28.01%, 25.58%, 21.62% and 8.74% of the equity portfolio.

Amazon.com

Soros and Druckenmiller have a combined weight of 15.47% in Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a return on equity that outperforms more than 88% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Amazon include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments.

Alphabet

Soros and Druckenmiller have a combined weight of 9.62% in Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 86% of global competitors.

T-Mobile US

Soros and Druckenmiller have a combined weight of 6.59% in T-Mobile US ( TMUS, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Bellevue, Washington-based telecommunication service company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperforming more than 65% of global competitors despite profit margins and returns underperforming more than half of global telecom companies.

Airbnb

Soros and Druckenmiller have a combined weight of 2.63% in Airbnb ( ABNB, Financial). GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based accommodation booking company’s financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a high Altman Z-score of 4.52, leverage ratios underperform more than 87% of global competitors.

Booking Holdings

Soros and Druckenmiller have a combined weight of 1.95% in Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Norwalk, Connecticut-based travel reservation giant’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 69% of global competitors.