New to The Street Broadcasting U.S. and International on Bloomberg Television Sat Sept 25th 6pm EDT Featuring GlobeX Data and PetVivo Holdings

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / New to The Street to air special U.S. and International broadcast featuring GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai (OTCQB:SWISF), PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) with CEO John Lai and blockchain company Sportemon $SGO commencing Saturday Sept 25th 6pm EDT.

The Television broadcast rollout to over 227 M homes is as follows;

- US 6p ET
- Lat Am 6p ET
- MENA (Middle East and North Africa) 02:00 Dubai time (GST)
- Asia Pacific 06:00 Hong Kong Time (HKT)
- Australia 08:00 Sydney Time (AEST)

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (

FRA:GDT, Financial):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (

FRA:GDT, Financial) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com;Twitter: @globexdata.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX- "New to The Street" show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665501/New-to-The-Street-Broadcasting-US-and-International-on-Bloomberg-Television-Sat-Sept-25th-6pm-EDT-Featuring-GlobeX-Data-and-PetVivo-Holdings

img.ashx?id=665501

