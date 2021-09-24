New to The Street Broadcasting U.S. and International on Bloomberg Television Sat Sept 25th 6pm EDT Featuring GlobeX Data and PetVivo Holdings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / New to The Street to air special U.S. and International broadcast featuring GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai (OTCQB:SWISF), PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) with CEO John Lai and blockchain company Sportemon $SGO commencing Saturday Sept 25th 6pm EDT.

The Television broadcast rollout to over 227 M homes is as follows;

- US 6p ET

- Lat Am 6p ET

- MENA (Middle East and North Africa) 02:00 Dubai time (GST)

- Asia Pacific 06:00 Hong Kong Time (HKT)

- Australia 08:00 Sydney Time (AEST)

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ( FRA:GDT, Financial):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ( FRA:GDT, Financial) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com;Twitter: @globexdata.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/.

