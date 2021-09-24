Logo
Blackline Safety Named as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in the Globe & Mail's 2021 Rankings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it was included on the list of the Globe and Mail’s 2021+Report+on+Business+ranking+of+Canada%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+Growing+Companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005507/en/

3687_GAM_CTGC_Logo_Revision_005.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Blackline Safety earned its No. 182 spot with three-year revenue growth of 230% and is the second-largest TSX-listed company in Western Canada—and the only Calgary-based one—on the list.

Last week, in its Q3+fiscal+2021+results, Blackline announced it achieved its eighteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth and maintained strong adoption of its products and services – particularly across Europe and the United States – despite the impact of the pandemic.

“Our steady growth in cloud-connected safety technology over the last several years reflects the strength of our team, our revenue model and the value our products and services bring to meeting the safety challenges of our customers across the world,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

“Despite global challenges across 2020 and 2021, we continue to see growth resulting from our innovative products, analytics and reporting capabilities that offer best-in-class worker protection in a world that needs it as much as ever.”

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 159 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005507r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005507/en/

