CVS Health Announces Availability of Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Shot to Eligible Populations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

COVID-19 booster shots to be available at nearly 6,000 CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations beginning today

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 24, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations beginning today, Friday, September 24.

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

Following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, per guidance from the public health agencies.

"We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations," said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. "We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses."

Individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com to ensure they are able to access the correct vaccine at a convenient time and location.

Currently, each participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, not all three.

When scheduling an appointment on cvs.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior. Per guidance from the CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines, to help reduce barriers to access for these select populations.

CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country to-date. The company has played a prominent role in administering third doses to the immunocompromised and is prepared to provide booster shots from other manufacturers, as well as expand vaccine eligibility to ages 5-11, as soon as authorized to do so by public health agencies.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Matthew Blanchette
[email protected]
401-524-6185

favicon.png?sn=NE18823&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-availability-of-pfizer-biontech-booster-shot-to-eligible-populations-301384931.html

SOURCE CVS Health

