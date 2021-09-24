Columbia Funds Series Trust I Buys Enphase Energy Inc, DocuSign Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Chewy Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: AVGO, BILL, VEEV, LPX, RE, CHRW, CACI, MRVI, EHC, BYD, Y, DDOG, HPQ, GPK, PHM, FIVE, HSY, NOC, PEP, ULTA, PTON, AVTR, BAX, PLAN, LSTR, DASH, ALGM, PLTK, ESTC, WSM, LSXMA, W, CZR, SABR, ALLE, FEYE, VRSN, TYL, TOL, SCCO, PENN, RH, CCI, OGN, PLUG, DHI,

Added Positions: ENPH, DOCU, MTCH, UBER, CSGP, ILMN, SQ, NOW, BE, INTU, EA, RNG, EW, UPS, CRM, ATVI, VRTX, NKE, JBL, MAT, REGN, ACN, KLAC, AMZN, ADBE, CBOE, ABMD, EL, VIRT, APO, ANET, CTSH, EXAS, ORLY, MSFT, EXPD, BA, TTWO, G, BABA, FB, DIS, MOH, GOOG, QCOM, ZM, GOOGL, NVS, SPLK, BAH, ORCL, MRNA, MRK, SBUX, RHHBY, CI, BMRN, MMC, SLM, IT, SRPT, ISRG, CSCO, ABBV, ADSK, DELL, FDS, TPX, SLB, ODFL, TWLO, QDEL, ATUS, RPRX, ZS, YUM, KO, CL, NXST, NVO, RGEN, TXN, TSLA, YUMC, GWW, LMT, Z, PINS, ADP, AMGN, LESL, MMM,

Reduced Positions: UNH, MA, LLY, MSCI, NVDA, PG, AMAT, COST, ABT, EBAY, DLTR, BMY, CCK, HD, SPGI, BKNG, SFM, V, TT, RMD, BWA, HOLX, FTNT, AZPN, TER, NTAP, MNST, DBX, DE, DG, JNJ, ETSY, HCA, POOL, HLF, CERN, CNC, CAH, SPG, MSI, MCK, LRCX, MO, COUP, AMD, WDAY, WU, SEIC, LNC, DLB, CRWD, AMCR,

Sold Out: CHWY, SHW, EDU, EXP, DXCM, TSCO, ROST, PAYX, CHD, NBIX, ROKU, LNG, TJX, K, HRB, CLX, AYX, CVNA,

Investment company Columbia Funds Series Trust I Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, DocuSign Inc, Match Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, CoStar Group Inc, sells Chewy Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Funds Series Trust I. As of 2021Q2, Columbia Funds Series Trust I owns 224 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,727 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Facebook Inc (FB) - 681,828 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 766,769 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,037,796 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,146,564 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $504.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $273.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $299.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $255.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 3579.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 158,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 88.70%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 134,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 263,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 81.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 679,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 305,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in Square Inc by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $262.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 164,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.7%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $407.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 81,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 34.08%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $358.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 57,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 35.18%. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 84,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 99.04%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.72%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 82,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 68.18%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 23,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.