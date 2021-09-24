Logo
Manager Directed Portfolios Buys Momentive Global Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Manager Directed Portfolios (Current Portfolio) buys Momentive Global Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vroom Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manager Directed Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Manager Directed Portfolios owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spyglass Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spyglass+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spyglass Growth Fund
  1. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 1,018,596 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.64%
  2. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 998,055 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
  3. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 3,583,840 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 361,433 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
  5. Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 845,343 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Manager Directed Portfolios initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 4,517,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Manager Directed Portfolios initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 437,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 2,029,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,722,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,018,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,956,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Manager Directed Portfolios sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.



insider