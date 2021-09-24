Manager Directed Portfolios Buys Momentive Global Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc

New Purchases: MNTV, PTON,

MNTV, PTON, Added Positions: SFIX, VRM, BYND, LYFT, NTNX, ASND, SPLK, PANW, ULTA, TWTR, EXAS, ANET, GDDY, MTN, BFAM, PCRX, AMG, TDG, CMG, EQIX, EVBG,

SFIX, VRM, BYND, LYFT, NTNX, ASND, SPLK, PANW, ULTA, TWTR, EXAS, ANET, GDDY, MTN, BFAM, PCRX, AMG, TDG, CMG, EQIX, EVBG, Reduced Positions: SQ, FIVE,

SQ, FIVE, Sold Out: PFPT,

Investment company Manager Directed Portfolios Current Portfolio ) buys Momentive Global Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vroom Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manager Directed Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Manager Directed Portfolios owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 1,018,596 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.64% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 998,055 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 3,583,840 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 361,433 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 845,343 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%

Manager Directed Portfolios initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 4,517,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manager Directed Portfolios initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 437,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 2,029,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,722,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,018,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manager Directed Portfolios added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,956,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manager Directed Portfolios sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.