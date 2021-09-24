Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 450,000 shares of its common stock and the grant of 150,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Louis J. Denis, MD, in connection with his appointment to Chief Medical Officer. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to Dr. Denis’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). A stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 150,000 RSUs will vest as to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares at the end of each successive three-month period following the first anniversary of the date of hire, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock will vest upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on the vesting dates. Both stock options have an exercise price equal to $2.81, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 20, 2021.

