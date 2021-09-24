Middleby Acquires Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment. Based in Corona, Calif., the company manufactures ranges, fryers, ovens, countertop equipment and other specialty cooking products for the commercial kitchen. Imperial has annual revenues of approximately $40 million.

“Imperial is a leading, highly-respected commercial foodservice brand with products that complement the existing Middleby core cooking category. While we are enhancing our current brand portfolio, this acquisition also expands our west coast footprint and allows us to provide broader capabilities and support to our domestic customers,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

“We are excited to realize the many synergies between the companies. Imperial has impressive manufacturing capabilities, which will provide potential for greater efficiencies and flexibility to our commercial foodservice platform. Working with our long-standing international distribution partners, Imperial has a prime opportunity to expand its global reach. Imperial also has an established presence in the quickly growing fast-casual chain restaurant segment, which will be a benefit to the Middleby brands as well,” Mr. FitzGerald commented.

Since its inception in 1957, the Imperial mission has been to be the preferred global supplier of high quality, top value cooking equipment to the foodservice industry. Please visit www.imperialrange.com for more information on the company and its products.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, visit www.middleby.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Inline Filling Systems®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Meheen®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Tank®, Taylor®, Thor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®, Wells® Wild Goose® and Wunder-Bar®.

