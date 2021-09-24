AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2021 were $451,756,769 as compared with $445,447,456 on April 30, 2021, and $438,626,913 on July 31, 2020. On July 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.72 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
July 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
July 31, 2020
Total Net Assets
$451,756,769
$445,447,456
$438,626,913
NAV Per Share
$15.72
$15.50
$15.26
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,468,329 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $6,433,850 or $0.22 per share of common stock for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2021
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2021
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2020
Total Net Investment
$4,468,329
$4,589,414
$4,698,453
Per Share
$0.16
$0.16
$0.16
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$6,433,850
($2,932,800)
$39,629,577
Per Share
$0.22
($0.10)
$1.38
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
