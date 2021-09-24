PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2021 were $451,756,769 as compared with $445,447,456 on April 30, 2021, and $438,626,913 on July 31, 2020. On July 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.72 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 July 31, 2020 Total Net Assets $451,756,769 $445,447,456 $438,626,913 NAV Per Share $15.72 $15.50 $15.26 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,468,329 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $6,433,850 or $0.22 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2020 Total Net Investment

Income $4,468,329 $4,589,414 $4,698,453 Per Share $0.16 $0.16 $0.16 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) $6,433,850 ($2,932,800) $39,629,577 Per Share $0.22 ($0.10) $1.38

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301384933.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.