Okta Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Okta Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Okta%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced it has been included in the first-ever StateRAMP Authorized+Vendor+List, a list of service providers whose products and solutions have obtained a StateRAMP security status of Active, In-Process, Pending, Ready, Provisional, or Authorized.

StateRAMP authorization gives government and procurement officials confidence in a service provider’s data security capabilities and provides a central location for sourcing StateRAMP verified Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and/or Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions.

“Identity solutions are a necessary part of today’s IT infrastructure for state and local government agencies given the constant barrage of threats from cyber criminals,” said Dean Scontras, Vice President of SLED at Okta. “Providing both citizens and workforces with the most seamless and secure experiences possible is at the core of what we do. Okta’s inclusion on the first StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List demonstrates our commitment to helping state and local governments drive secure digital transformation across their platforms.”

Okta is one of the first modern Identity and Access Management solutions to pursue StateRAMP authorization for both workforce and citizen access. The Okta Identity Platform provides modern, centralized and secure identity and access management for state and local agencies across the country with faster time-to-value. The Okta IDaaS Regulated Community Cloud package, currently undergoing StateRAMP review, includes a number of components that may be used to provide methods of authentication and provisioning control including Okta Core, Okta Mobile, Okta Verify, Okta Directory Agent, and Okta IWA Agent.

As part of the StateRAMP authorization process, the State of Arizona is serving as the initial SLED government sponsor for Okta. The Okta state and local government team have been working with the Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology (ASET) Office for the past four years to deliver identity solutions across state agencies.

Government agencies can trust Okta IDaaS Regulated Community Cloud to provide highly secure and reliable solutions to manage identities and streamline processes within their organization. Okta’s modern identity and access management solutions enable digital transformation within government agencies by providing a simplified user experience for their workforce and customers, in addition to enhancing security.

For more information on how to leverage Okta for government, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.okta.com%2Fsolutions%2Fpublic-sector%2F.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005554r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005554/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment