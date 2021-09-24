Logo
Ketamine One Engages Integral Wealth as Its Market-Maker

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company has Retained the Market-Maker to Maintain a Reasonable Market and Improve the Liquidity of its Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral” or the “Market-Maker”) to provide market-making services (the “Services”) for the Company. Established in 2003, Integral Wealth is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa.

The Market-Maker has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Ketamine One’s shares. Under the agreement between Market-Maker and the Company (the “Integral Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Integral a fixed cash fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. The initial term of the Integral Agreement will last three months unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice. Integral’s Services will also involve correcting temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares.

The Market-Maker will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the Services. Integral will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Integral does not currently own any securities of Ketamine One. However, the Market-Maker may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Ketamine One and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is arm’s length to the Company. The Market-Maker is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the NEO Exchange.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

Adam Deffett
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.ketamine.one
Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

