DICK'S House of Sport Knoxville Becomes a Proud Corporate Partner of University of Tennessee Athletics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced that its DICK'S House of Sport store in Knoxville has been named a Proud Corporate Partner of University of Tennessee Athletics in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

DICKS_House_of_Sport.jpg

Through this new multiyear agreement, DICK'S House of Sport will become the Presenting Partner of Youth Sports Day at Tennessee for youth players, coaches and families and the annual Tennessee Football Spring Coaches Clinic for middle/high school coaches. The two organizations will work together to create opportunities to expand youth participation in these activities, and to offer clinics and camps for young athletes at DICK'S House of Sport 24,000 square foot field.

House of Sport will host coaches, assistant coaches, UT Spirit Squad and others from the university at the store for special events. Special promotions on Vols gear and apparel also will be offered exclusively at House of Sport.

"There is nothing bigger in Knoxville than The University of Tennessee athletics," said Leroy Tunley, Executive Director of DICK'S House of Sport in Knoxville. "This is a fantastic opportunity to bring together two organizations that share a passion for sport, youth participation in sport and community and amplify these programs for Knoxville."

"We're incredibly appreciative of DICK'S House of Sport's enthusiasm in aligning with Tennessee Athletics for this first-of-its-kind collegiate partnership, and we share that enthusiasm," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "Their new House of Sport here in Knoxville is an extraordinary facility, and this partnership allows us to collaboratively leverage the House of Sport and our Tennessee brand in a way that positively impacts youth throughout our community."

The relationship with DICK's House of Sport was secured on behalf of the university by The Vol Network, Tennessee Athletics' multimedia rightsholder and locally based LEARFIELD team.

DICK'S House of Sport explores the future of retail through multi-sport experiences inside and outside the store and broad integration with the community. The store features an outdoor turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, a batting cage with HitTrax technology, golf hitting bays with TrackMan simulators, a putting green, a House of Cleats™ that seasonally rotates product, a health and wellness destination to help customers with recovery and well-being, and a consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes. It also showcases best-in-class athletic and outdoor apparel brands, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]
Category: Company

DICKS_Sporting_Goods_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18906&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-house-of-sport-knoxville-becomes-a-proud-corporate-partner-of-university-of-tennessee-athletics-301385001.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18906&Transmission_Id=202109241741PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18906&DateId=20210924
