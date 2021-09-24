Logo
CORRECTING and REPLACING Insight Introduces Managed VDI for Citrix to Bring Greater Security, Scalability to Virtual Work

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second paragraph, second sentence of release should read: Insight Managed VDI for Citrix+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops%26trade%3B offers a modern and cost-effective turnkey approach to the administration and support of new or existing Citrix environments with AVD. (instead of Insight Managed VDI for Citrix+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops%26trade%3B offers a modern and cost-effective turnkey approach to the administration and support of new or existing Citrix environments with AVD on Azure).

The updated release reads:

INSIGHT INTRODUCES MANAGED VDI FOR CITRIX TO BRING GREATER SECURITY, SCALABILITY TO VIRTUAL WORK

Insight Managed VDI for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops reduces complexity, costs of running a modern remote environment

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has added Citrix to its Insight+Managed+VDI support and managed services portfolio. The addition of Citrix to Insight’s support portfolio for the Connected+Workforce means Citrix clients can securely enable employees to work anywhere from any device, while alleviating the expense and time spent by IT managing the day-to-day administration of a virtual environment.

Today, the modernization and migration of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) resources and tools to modern cloud-based platforms such as Microsoft® Azure® and Azure® Virtual Desktop (AVD) significantly reduce upfront infrastructure costs associated with deployment of a VDI solution. Insight Managed VDI for Citrix+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops%26trade%3B offers a modern and cost-effective turnkey approach to the administration and support of new or existing Citrix environments with AVD.

Enhanced management platforms like Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enable dynamic and rapid scaling of the environment. Clients can quickly adjust resources up or down as needed, reducing cost complexity and allowing improvements in overall performance. Insight Managed VDI allows organizations to refocus internal resources on critical business needs while ensuring the performance of the environment against specific and measurable targets.

“Despite the clear advantages of modern VDI in today’s hybrid workplace, many organizations still struggle to master+a+long-term+strategy for virtual desktop solutions,” said Stephen Moss, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “Insight Managed VDI offers a cost-effective way to support new or existing virtual Citrix settings, simplifying the complexity of maintaining VDI tools while keeping the organization secure at its endpoints. In turn, our clients can shift internal IT resources to more strategic business transformation goals while their employees realize the greater convenience of working in the ways they prefer.”

Insight provides an evaluation of a client’s existing Citrix and Microsoft environments to see what needs optimizing across the Azure tenant. Insight’s Managed VDI for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop takes the challenges out of maintaining a virtualized environment by offering:

  • Tool and portal management for Azure-hosted Citrix solutions
  • Image management, including operating system and application updates, and deployment of virtual machines
  • Licensing for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops instance
  • Implementation of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops instance with AVD
  • Expert ongoing administration of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and AVD environment
  • 24/7 admin-to-admin support of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and AVD environment
  • Automated processes and regular reporting, service reviews and roadmap development

Citrix joins a rapidly expanding list of VDI technologies for which Insight offers expert operational oversight. Clients can outsource a wide range of managed endpoint, security, workplace and lifecycle services, in order to offload day-to-day management of end-user support, fill skills gaps, expedite issue resolution and reduce the risk of system downtime.

“Today’s workers require the ability to seamlessly and securely access work applications and productivity platforms no matter where or how they are working,” said Mike Fouts, vice president, Americas Partner Sales and Services, Citrix. “With Managed VDI for Citrix, Insight can help its customers deliver it and empower their people to perform at their best.”

Learn+more about Insight Managed VDI for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; you can also tune+in to Insight’s recent TechTalk with Citrix exploring “Modernization of VDI Workflows to the Cloud.” For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005319r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005319/en/

