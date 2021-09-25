Tesla Announces Updates to 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tesla Announces Updates to 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tesla, Inc. today announced updates to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). The following updates supersede anything to the contrary described in Tesla’s updated definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26, 2021.

The 2021 Annual Meeting will be presented from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time in a virtual-only format as described below.

Virtual Meeting Format

Live video webcasts of the 2021 Annual Meeting event will be accessible to the general public at www.tesla.com%2F2021shareholdermeeting. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately one year thereafter.

To accommodate ongoing public health requirements and travel considerations, Tesla is providing any stockholder as of August 9, 2021 the means to join the 2021 Annual Meeting virtually at https%3A%2F%2Fmeetnow.global%2FMVA22YQ. The virtual meeting will feature live audio webcasts, plus the option for stockholders to submit votes and written comments and questions on meeting agenda items. In light of the number of business items on this year’s agenda and the need to conclude the meeting within a reasonable period of time, we cannot ensure that every stockholder who wishes to have a question or comment addressed during the meeting will be able to do so. In order to join the virtual meeting, you will need a 15-digit secure “control number” unique to you, which you may obtain as follows:

  • If you are a “stockholder of record” with shares registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company (a minority of Tesla stockholders), you can find the control number on the Notice of Internet Availability or paper proxy card that was sent to you.
  • If you are a “beneficial owner” and hold shares through a broker, bank or other organization (the vast majority of Tesla stockholders), you may:
    • Register in advance to obtain a control number. Please ask your broker, bank or organization for a “legal proxy” for the 2021 Annual Meeting and submit a copy of it from your e-mail address with “Legal Proxy” in the subject line to [email protected] or by mail to Computershare at Tesla, Inc. Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, RI, 02940-3001. If your request is received no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Time on October 4, 2021, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with your control number; or
    • Use the control number received with your voting instruction form. Please note, however, that this option is intended to be provided as a convenience to beneficial owners only, and there is no guarantee this option will be available for every type of beneficial owner voting control number. Please go to https%3A%2F%2Fmeetnow.global%2FMVA22YQ for more information on the available options and registration instructions.

The virtual meeting will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. Central Time. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time leaving ample time for log-in.

Other Information

All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the 2021 Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Proxy cards, voting instruction forms and Notices of Internet Availability for the 2021 Annual Meeting scheduled for October 7, 2021 that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format, and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005570r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005570/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment