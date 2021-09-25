Scientific Games Is Driving The Future Of Gaming

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") invites you to experience the excitement of gaming live at the 2021 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") Oct. 4-7 in booth #1116.

The future is on display at this year's expo, showcasing the Company's industry-leading products, systems and technologies that players and partners love across gaming, iGaming and sports.

"Excitement has been building for months now as our teams crafted a product lineup to showcase this year at G2E," said Barry Cottle, President and CEO at Scientific Games. "After months of virtual gatherings, we're ready to get together safely, and to show everyone what we've been working on. This is truly a dynamic moment for the industry and for our Company as we're progressing rapidly in our strategy and our vision to become the leading cross-platform global game company."

Omni-Channel Content Changing the Game

Scientific Games continually captivates the player as a collaborative team of creators that turn every extraordinary game into an expansive world through new stories and thrills.

Whether glittering on a casino floor or displaying eye-catching graphics on your mobile or desktop, the Company has built a world of content that players love across licensed and home-grown brands including 88 Fortunes®, MONOPOLY LUNAR NEW YEAR and Coin Combo®. This omni-channel approach grants players the flexibility to find the games they know and love, when and where they want.

Joining the team on the stand this year will be members of the Company's brand-new Vegas-based iGaming studio, who will share how they are bringing to life powerful omni-channel game families. This new iGaming studio works shoulder-to-shoulder with Scientific Games' land-based studios to create dynamic content for the U.S. market.

Leading iGaming Content and Platform

OpenGaming™ is the world's leading end-to-end iGaming ecosystem, providing immersive player experiences with easy, direct access to an unmatched global network of studios, operators, games, features and technology.

The Company's most notable games will be at attendees' fingertips, including the highly-polished space-themed title, Invaders Megaways™. Taking inspiration from the Company's much-loved Invaders from the Planet Moolah® slot theme, Invaders Megaways combines an authentic slot experience with the popular Megaways mechanic, a random reel modifier system that fuels a next-level player experience with randomly shifting symbol sets that allow for virtually endless payline combinations. The game is just one of the more than 4,400 titles available from the global network of in-house and third-party game studios that OpenGaming offers.

Additionally, the Company will showcase content from its new studios. Games from the recently acquired Lightning Box studio share the spotlight, including Lightning Shenlong™, an Asian-inspired experience with power-packed Lightning Respin® where multiple prizes and four different jackpots are up for grabs.

Top-Performing Hardware

Scientific Games elevates the player experience by investing in research and design to bring compelling content and innovative products to its partners. The Company will display Kascada® and Mural™ show-stopping cabinets that are already available on the gaming floor. Kascada is the Company's first, truly international cabinet and the next generation of the top-performing TwinStar J43® cabinet while Mural captures players' imaginations as the Company's most visually dramatic gaming cabinet. Mural cabinets are already debuting on the gaming floor with strong performances.

The team will also debut new cabinets at the show including Kascada Dual Screen, an expansion on the industry-renowned Kascada portrait platform. Kascada Dual Screen features dual High Resolution 27" monitors plus an optional floating 27" topper. The cabinet's latest generation Salem processor allows for maximum graphic clarity and game performance.

Boasting a nostalgic design, the newLandmark™ 7000 cabinet brings forward traditional elements of successful mechanical reels with contemporary technology. Designed specifically for the high-limit player who loves the thrill of high denomination games, this cabinet offers crystal clear graphics that will create an enveloped gaming experience.

Attract, Engage and Retain Players with Unique Systems Features

The Company's full suite of global systems products empower partners and enables them to attract, engage and retain players while gaming responsibly. For operators looking for an easy way to attract and reward players through promotions, the industry first Player Boutique® allows players to earn and redeem valuable rewards points right at the gaming machine. This gifting service is powered by Amazon Prime and seamlessly delivers to the player's address in two days.

To create engaging game play, the Company offers the iVIEW® which enhances player experiences and facilitates customer service while its Elite Bonusing Suite® turns every game into a robust communication device that can engage and reward players as they game.

Building player loyalty and offering a mobile experience has never been more important. The SG Universe® platform provides players with an all-access mobile pass to casino services and amenities in the form of a native mobile app, allowing players to interact seamlessly with casino loyalty programs. The Company'sUnified Wallet is powering a cashless gaming experience by giving players the power to instantly access funds to play slots and tables through a mobile app.

New Take on Table Games

Displaying a true table games ecosystem, Scientific Games reveals the full scale of its electronic table games (ETG) product suite, progressives, game favorites and industry-leading shufflers at the show.

The Quartz® cabinet demonstrates the Company's passion to cultivate unique gaming experiences in the rapidly growing ETG sector, with four new Quartz titles making their G2E debut, including Stadium Craps™, Stadium Ultimate Texas Hold'em™, Roulette X™ and Dragon Tail Baccarat.

Kyber™, Scientific Games' augmented reality table game, is pushing the boundaries of traditional tables and evolving the game by combining stunning projections and object recognition technology, while GM Atlas™ is taking table progressive operating systems to the next level with the Magic Card® Progressive, Must Hit By Jackpot and Cash Spin Bonus Wheel.

In addition to great games, the Company continues to offer innovative technology solutions including SG Connect™ which leverages player behavior and product performance insights to inform the game development process, which creates better results for operators.

Strength in Sports Betting Content, Technology and Services

Scientific Games delivers thrilling sports betting entertainment and offers a unique combination of content, technology and services while delivering success for the world's largest operators. At G2E, the full scope of its sports offering will be on display in a specialized environment that highlights the platform's 25 years of success and features exciting innovations for the future. Attendees can discover how the modular product portfolio is evolving to maintain its delivery of unmissable betting experiences for players worldwide.

The OpenArena™ sportsbook content marketplace provides operators with the opportunity to level-up their offering by accessing top-tier content from third party providers through a single and seamless integration. Operators trade better with a leading supply of real-time, pre-match and in-play odds from SportCast, which creates a new level of player engagement through its pioneering same game parlay technology, capable of processing thousands of bets per second across major global sports. Don Best offers the most trusted pricing and betting data services and solutions for North American sporting events and competitions.

The Company's robust and scalable betting technology, OpenPlatform™, is driven by the world's most powerful betting engine, which consistently performs at the highest levels during peak sporting events. OpenEngage™creates the ultimate omni-experience with player focused front ends on web and mobile, and for operators, a land-based venue with self-service betting terminals, robust POS solutions and state of the art screen management.

With the versatility of OpenTrade™, the full risk and liability management service powered by Don Best Sports, operators have a world-class pricing and trading solution at their disposal. It covers a breadth of markets and events including the big six U.S. sports, delivering AI-driven pricing models overseen by a team of expert sportsbook traders that lead the industry.

The Future is on Display

With the right combination of a laser-focused vision, amazing talent, top products and a focus on culture, the Company will showcase its transformational strategy and the products that will drive the future of gaming at G2E.

"This is an exciting time of transformation for Scientific Games and you'll see it the moment you step into our booth this year at G2E," adds Cottle. "There has never been a more thrilling time to be part of our team."

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board, cards, and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment and are used with permission. © 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-is-driving-the-future-of-gaming-301385056.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation