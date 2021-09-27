Kehua Received 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kehua Received 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 26, 2021

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan awarded Kehua (002335.SZ) with the 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its steadfast perseverance and commitment to pursuing its vision of creating cutting-edge UPS solutions and its outstanding achievements and leadership in the innovation and development of UPS industry. This is the only Global UPS award from F&S in recent 2 years.

Kehua_Data_Award.jpg

Frost & Sullivan's report analyzed Kehua based on two dimensions of criteria: strategy innovation and customer impact. Strategy innovation examined strategy effectiveness, strategy execution and competitive differentiation and customer impact included price/performance value, customer ownership experience and brand equity. Kehua receives this award by excelling six criteria in the UPS space.

The report said, "Kehua's UPS strategy is based on intelligent power-comprehensive management driven by an undivided focus on core power conversion technology and cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT." F&S also analyzed the excellence in R&D which is characterized by its industry leading technology expertise as one of the strategic pillars.

In 2021, Kehua launched the world's first 125kW high power density UPS module. It could help realize full-life cycle ROI optimization with patent design which reduces core loss by 20%. It is the perfect evidence for its cutting-edge technology strength. Kehua's full series of UPS products and solutions which all under nuclear-island grade quality control, meet with all application scenarios, delivering industry leading customer ownership experience throughout the life cycle.

The Research Director of Frost & Sullivan, Gautham Gnanajothi commented that, "The rapid growth of Kehua in the UPS industry is due to its consistent adherence to independent innovation and deep cultivation of products and solutions based on customer value. The company's meticulous focus on understanding various application scenarios is a key trait leading to this impressive growth. This, combined with the five key value propositions of quality, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, technology, and long-term positioning will further drive Kehua's future growth potential and market penetration."

View Kehua's highlight for the Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5oQ3GM6cNQ

About Kehua
Established in 1988 and went public in 2010, Kehua is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in Critical Power, Renewables Energy and Cloud Infrastructure. Business involves UPS, solar inverter, energy storage, IDC construction and O&M.

Web: www.kehua.com

CONTACT:
Email: [email protected]
Name: Jon Zhang
Tel: +86 (0592) 516 5883

favicon.png?sn=CN19212&sd=2021-09-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kehua-received-2021-global-ups-competitive-strategy-innovation-and-leadership-award-from-frost--sullivan-301385235.html

SOURCE Kehua Data Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN19212&Transmission_Id=202109262240PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN19212&DateId=20210926
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment