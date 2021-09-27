Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NXP Trimension™ Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New "Point to Connect" Smart Home Solution

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Xiaomi customers can now connect their MIX4 to select AIoT devices by simply pointing their smartphone

NXP TrimensionTM Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to Connect” Smart Home Solution

Xiaomi customers can now connect their MIX4 to select AIoT devices by simply pointing their smartphone

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its Trimension Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solution powers new “Point to connect” capabilities in Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi MIX4. UWB delivers new levels of smart home convenience through the rapid and accurate connection of the smartphone to select devices in the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem, such as Xiaomi Sound Smart speakers and TVs, and opens the door for expanded use cases across the IoT.

NXP’s Trimension technology enables the secure ranging and precision sensing for a new dimension of spatial context. This precision is the key to delivering a range of smart connected use cases such as secure hands free access, indoor navigation, hands free payment, and item tracking. The breadth of UWB possibilities extends across mobile, automotive, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and the industrial space and is rooted in NXP’s expertise and standardization efforts in bodies such as the FiRa Consortium and the Car Connectivity Consortium.

Xiaomi’s “Point to connect” simplifies the connectivity of select devices in its smart home ecosystem. Thanks to UWB’s high accuracy and directional capabilities, the MIX4 smartphone can point to compatible Xiaomi devices and display operation control cards on the phone screen to achieve instant connection and ultimate operating convenience. This creates ultimate control of the smart home environment, like a universal remote control with an intuitive interface.

"The Xiaomi MIX 4 and its new “Point to connect” UWB Technology showcases our vision to deliver rich experiences in the smart home and beyond," said Zhang Lei, Vice President of Mi Smartphone and General Manager of Hardware R&D. "The ability to point your smartphone and connect seamlessly to a home device is a desirable feature that offers a new level of convenience, and this is just the beginning. We are pleased to collaborate with NXP in the area of UWB to expand the benefits of connectivity in the home and to provide the ultra-precise localization required for the next-generation use cases that delight our customers."

"NXP's Trimension UWB portfolio and its rich ecosystem empower our customers to create a wide range of innovative location-based user experiences and services that rely on secure ranging," said Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity and Security for NXP Semiconductors. "The groundbreaking MIX4 and its associated home device ecosystem demonstrate Xiaomi’s ability to expand the boundaries of the smart home and pave the way for expanded UWB use cases.”

Additional Information

  • The newly launched Xiaomi MIX4 is now available to customers in China.
  • NXP UWB IC, Trimension SR100T brings remarkable precise positioning performance for next-generation UWB-enabled devices.
  • The Xiaomi MIX4 also leverages NXP’s Secure Element SN110T and NFC technology.

Recent NXP UWB News

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2021 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas & EuropeGreater China / Asia
Jason DealMing Yue
Tel: +44 7715228414Tel: +86 21 2205 2690
Email: [email protected]Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ab2b68e-27ab-4243-b0b5-8d22dcf5962c.


