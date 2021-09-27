Logo
eCargo, Mellow UK Announce Asia Distribution Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

eCargo Holdings Limited (

ASX:ECG, Financial) (“eCargo”) today announced its Asia exclusive partnership with UK-based Wellness and CBD marketplace Mellow UK (‘mellow’) to distribute and market their brand partners throughout Asia.

The agreement involves founding the ‘mellow asia’ joint venture (JV) between the two companies and gives eCargo the opportunity to distribute and sell products for mellow’s brand partners in Asia, leveraging its’ expertise to help brands enter and grow into new markets.

The global CBD & Hemp wellness market is growing rapidly – forecast to reach USD18 billion in 2025 – with Asia increasingly representing a sizable portion of the market as regulations adapt to the categories, and more brands enter the region.

By partnering with mellow and forming mellow asia, eCargo can take advantage of this future market growth.

mellow brand launches will be anchored around presences in Hong Kong and South East Asia through eCommerce and offline channels, before extending into India and Japan through partnerships with marketplaces such as Flipkart, TataCliq and Rakuten in 2022.

Lawrence Lun, eCargo CEO commented: “We're excited to partner with mellow and leverage our Asia distribution capabilities to sell products from their portfolio in the region. The partnership allows both companies to take advantage of the explosive growth expected in the Asian CBD market, and develop mellow asia into the continent’s leading distributor of these goods.”

James Storie-Pugh, mellow Co-Founder added “mellow is extremely proud to be partnering with eCargo on mellow asia. The demand for CBD and Hemp products in Asia will grow at a staggering rate in the coming years – this partnership puts mellow and our brand partners at the forefront of that growth. Utilising our technology platform and eCargo’s Asia expertise, this JV is an exciting step towards mellow’s global ambitions.”

About eCargo

eCargo is a technology-focused sales enabler, building digital solutions that help international brands sell more in Asia, utilizing proven capabilities to offer a transparent, collaborative and integrated end-to-end solution backed by eCargo’s extensive online and offline Asian distribution network.

About Mellow

mellow UK is a privately-owned global CBD & Hemp eCommerce company delivering integrated technology services to market for D2C brands. Their fully-owned, bespoke tech-stack enables brands to grow their digital footprint globally, while also offering multi-brand D2C marketplace, sector-specific in-house digital marketing, and logistics/fulfilment capabilities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210926005073r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210926005073/en/

