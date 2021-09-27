CIBC Innovation Banking Expands to the UK with Opening of London Office

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CIBC Innovation Banking Expands to the UK with Opening of London Office

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in London to support the ambitions of UK-based entrepreneurs and their Venture Capital-backers by providing growth capital across a number of innovation ecosystems.

Since the launch of CIBC Innovation Banking in North America in early 2018, CIBC has grown its office footprint to 12 sites, including the new London office, covering key innovation ecosystems in support of technology, life science and clean tech companies and their venture capital sponsors from across Canada and the United States. With a track record of successful client engagements in the UK over an extended period, today’s announcement of a permanent presence in the market is the next step in the growth of the business and a win for innovative companies in this key global market.

“London-based business and community leaders have made it clear that this market needs additional sources of growth capital to fuel the momentum of our fast-growing innovation economy, and we see a real opportunity to be a partner to both funds and firms in this important market,” said Wayne Lee, Managing Director & Head, Europe & Asia Pacific Region, CIBC Capital Markets. “North American entrepreneurs and venture funds have embraced CIBC’s Innovation Banking competitive offering, and I’m delighted that CIBC’s growth capital will now be fueling this sector here in the UK.”

In conjunction with the new London office, CIBC appointed Sean Duffy as Managing Director, Innovation Banking, and Sergey Kuzaev, CFA, Director, Innovation Banking. Mr. Duffy was most recently covering the TMT sector with Barclay’s Bank in London, while Mr. Kuzaev was based with CIBC Innovation Banking’s underwriting team in Toronto.

“With entrepreneurs’ need for access to capital continuing to grow, combined with CIBC’s 100 years of history in the UK market, it was natural that our key venture capital and growth equity sponsors encouraged us to provide UK-based start-ups with a new source of growth capital,” added Mark McQueen, President & Executive Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “Our team has the benefit of more than 20 years of experience in tech and life science lending, which means we are hitting the ground running.”

Over the past three-plus years, CIBC Innovation Banking has doubled its office footprint, while adding 30 professionals across North America in support of client needs in this key economic sector.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada. CIBC Innovation Banking is a brand name under which CIBC and CIBC Bank USA provide products and services.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210926005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210926005035/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment