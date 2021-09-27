First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

PR Newswire

The Robotic Prostatectomy Took Place at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India

DUBLIN and CHENNAI, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc ( NYSE:MDT, Financial) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

"Here in India, nearly 70% of surgeries are performed as open procedures1 — we feel confident that the Hugo RAS system will enable us to change that statistic and bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients than ever before," said Dr. Ragavan. "I am incredibly proud to launch this new era of possibility for our hospital and the patients we serve with the very first clinical procedure in the region with the Hugo RAS system."

As a form of minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted surgery offers the potential for fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, faster return to normal activities, and smaller scars.2–4,†

"Today we're taking another exciting step forward to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more people in more places," said Megan Rosengarten, president of the Surgical Robotics business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "That's possible thanks to a shared vision with Apollo Hospitals, the many surgeons and hospital leaders who have partnered with us on this journey, and our dedicated Surgical Robotics team in India and around the globe."

The Hugo RAS system — Medtronic's solution to historic cost and utilization barriers that have kept surgical robotics out of reach for many hospitals — is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures. It combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and Touch Surgery™ Enterprise, a cloud-based surgical video capture and management solution, with dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, service, and training. Earlier this year, Medtronic announced that the first urologic and gynecologic procedures with the Hugo RAS system took place in Latin America. Those procedures marked the beginning of the Hugo RAS system patient registry, which is collecting clinical data from those systems as well as the system placed in India to support regulatory submissions around the world.

"With the availability of the Hugo RAS system in India, we know the future of surgery is here," said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. "Medtronic is creating robotic-assisted surgery solutions that are optimized for what clinicians need today and that can be upgraded as the technology evolves and usage expands in the years to come. We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Apollo Hospitals on this exciting milestone and are looking forward to collaborating in advancing access to the latest therapies for patients."

"As the region's leading healthcare provider, we are dedicated to bringing the very latest in medical technology to our patients," said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. "The addition of the Hugo RAS system to our robotic surgery program — and our place in history as the first hospital in Asia-Pacific to use this new technology — reinforces that dedication and the pride we at Apollo Hospitals have as a premier destination for minimally invasive surgery. This technology will complement the excellent clinical expertise garnered by our physicians over the years and is designed to help us enhance patient care."

"We're committed to providing the most advanced and innovative care possible for our patients and are proud to partner with a company that shares our values and vision," said Ms. Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group. "There is an urgent need to improve treatment options for surgeries by leveraging technology. Today, robotic technology has come a long way, helping perform some of the most complicated surgeries with precision, and Apollo has always been on the forefront in bringing the most advanced technology to India."

The Medtronic Hugo RAS system is commercially available in certain geographies. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine approval, clearance, or market availability. The Hugo RAS system is pending CE mark for the EU. In the US, the Hugo RAS system is an investigational device not for sale. Touch Surgery Enterprise is not intended to direct surgery, or aid in diagnosis or treatment of a disease or condition.

For more information, visit medtronic.com/hugo.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals was established in 1983 by Dr. Prathap C Reddy, renowned as the architect of modern healthcare in India. As the nation's first corporate hospital, Apollo Hospitals is acclaimed for pioneering the private healthcare revolution in the country. Apollo Hospitals has emerged as Asia's foremost integrated healthcare services provider and has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Pharmacies, Primary Care & Diagnostic Clinics and several retail health models. Since its inception, Apollo Hospitals has been honoured by the trust of over 150 million individuals who came from 140 countries. At the core of Apollo's patient-centric culture is TLC (Tender Loving Care), the magic that inspires hope amongst its patients. For further details, log onto: www.apollohospitals.com.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

†Compared to open surgery.

