Munters signs strategic turnkey project to design and build Scandinavian lithium battery laboratory

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Munters signs strategic turnkey project to design and build Scandinavian lithium battery laboratory

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOLLENTUNA, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2021

SOLLENTUNA, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The climate change is driving the globally growing demand for lithium batteries. Munters has signed a strategic turnkey project to design and build a lithium battery laboratory in Scandinavia. This is yet another confirmation of Munters' position as a leading supplier to manufacturers of lithium batteries.

The agreement entails that Munters will design and build a full-scale laboratory for lithium batteries in Scandinavia. A key requirement for the client was Munters' capabilities to design the facilities along with competences to secure an efficient construction execution. This project will be delivered over the coming six months and the order value is estimated to MSEK 83.5.

Lithium battery production requires a highly controlled environment with stable temperature and humidity in order to guarantee high quality in the end-product and safety in production. Munters is a clear leader in complete climate solutions for production of the world's lithium batteries to the auto industry. Munters provides a better air environment for their sensitive processes along with lower energy costs and reduced carbon emissions.

"Sustainability and focus on reduced CO2 emissions are clear megatrends in society today, says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters. "We foresee that the market's strong focus on sustainability will continue to drive the increasing demand for lithium batteries. Munters has leading solutions for lithium battery suppliers and is a key enabler in the global roll-out of energy-efficient, high-performance battery facilities."

For more information:
Åse Lindskog, Interim Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 (0)730 244 872

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,500 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion in 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/munters-group-ab/r/munters-signs-strategic-turnkey-project-to-deisgn-and-build-scandinavian-lithium-battery-laboratory,c3421660

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15490/3421660/1473187.pdf

Munters signs strategic battery project

favicon.png?sn=IO19627&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/munters-signs-strategic-turnkey-project-to-design-and-build-scandinavian-lithium-battery-laboratory-301385375.html

SOURCE Munters Group AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO19627&Transmission_Id=202109270317PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO19627&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment