Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of PV-10 Poster Presentations at Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) 2021 Congress

KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus ( PVCT) today announced that data from historical clinical trials and expanded access studies of investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10 (rose bengal disodium) for the single-agent treatment of Stage III melanoma (NCT00521053, NCT01260779, and NCT02288897) and an ongoing clinical trial of PV-10 combination therapy for the treatment of Stage IV melanoma (NCT02557321) will be presented on two poster presentations at the SMR 2021 Congress (the Society for Melanoma Research annual meeting) to be held online from October 28-31.



The two accepted abstracts are:

“Lesion-Level Response to Single-Agent PV-10 in Stage III Cutaneous Melanoma,” and

“PV-10 and anti-PD-1 in cutaneous melanoma refractory to checkpoint blockade.”

About PV-10

Intralesional (IL) administration of PV-10 for the treatment of solid tumor cancers can yield immunogenic cell death within hours of tumor injection and induce tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells within days. This PV-10-induced functional T cell response may be enhanced and boosted in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (CB). In CB-refractory advanced cutaneous melanoma, PV-10 may restore disease-specific T cell function, which may also be prognostic of clinical response. IL PV-10 has been administered to over 450 patients with cancers of the skin and of the liver. It is administered under visual, tactile, or ultrasound guidance to superficial malignancies, and under CT or ultrasound guidance to visceral hepatic tumors. Systemic administration of PV-10 is also undergoing preclinical study as prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for high-risk and refractory adult solid tumor cancers, and as a treatment for relapsed and refractory blood cancers.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on an entirely- and wholly-owned family of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

Trademark

PV-10® is registered trademark of Provectus, Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Provectus’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

###

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999