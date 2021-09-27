Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Comments on Proxy Advisory Reports

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today commented on reports published by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) in connection with the election of directors to the RMCF Board of Directors (“the Board”) at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) to be held October 6, 2021.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory continues to urge stockholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card FOR ALL of its skilled and experienced director nominees at the Annual Meeting.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory issued the following statement:

“ISS states clearly that the dissident group ‘has not disclosed a sufficiently detailed go-forward plan to merit outright control of the Board.’ Glass Lewis agrees that RMCF was ‘reasonable’ in not re-nominating the dissident group’s Andrew Berger for election to the Board and notes the lack of new ideas in the dissident’s proposals. While we agree with Glass Lewis that the dissident group’s nominees Mr. Berger and Ms. Parish are not in the interest of RMCF stockholders, we strongly believe that the Company’s six strong nominees have the critical skills, diversity and experience to guide RMCF’s transformation strategy.

“We believe that ISS has relied on misleading statements and slanted information from the dissident group, flawed analysis and ignored its own principles by supporting a dissident group that is seeking majority Board control yet has only presented a superficial and ineffective plan to stockholders. It is even more troubling that ISS would ignore the dissident’s own track record of seeking majority Board control, appointing himself as CEO and then overseeing a bankruptcy filing and value destruction. Further, in nearly two years on the RMCF Board, Mr. Berger has failed to propose any significant operational strategies or strategic plan. RMCF stockholders deserve better.

“Stockholders should be concerned that ISS has twisted itself in knots to accommodate the dissident group, especially in light of the recurring misleading claims, inaccurate statements and clear falsehoods the dissident group is disseminating to the market. In good faith, we have made multiple generous settlement proposals, including proposing to name a mutually agreeable nominee to the Board, all of which have been rejected by the dissident group to instead distract the Company and pursue their self-serving, attention-seeking public contest at stockholders’ expense. Remember, Mr. Berger’s firm was awarded $290,000 in 2019 and has already filed one baseless lawsuit to try to get his way. This is not stockholder-friendly behavior.

“ISS has clearly ignored the decisive, strategic action RMCF continues to take to significantly refresh the Board and support an accelerated transformation strategy at the Company. Today, the Company is executing its transformational strategy and delivering results. We are making disciplined investments and evolving our operations to capitalize on exciting e-commerce and gifting opportunities, enhance our omnichannel and digital capabilities, improve efficiency at our production facility and drive an ongoing brand refresh to support increasing sales and profitability. We are focused on increasing stockholder value as we continue to provide memorable experiences for our customers with premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections.

“RMCF has nominated a slate of strong directors with the mission-critical skills required to support the Company’s long-term strategy. The Company’s nominees are deeply experienced across e-commerce, product innovation, digital marketing, branding, supply chain and logistics, franchising and accounting and capital markets, all important areas of forward-looking expertise for the Company. RMCF’s nominees have public company Board and leadership experience and understand what it takes to lead retail and CPG companies through today’s evolving marketplace. RMCF’s Board has been significantly refreshed with independent, diverse and strong directors to help guide the Company.

“We urge all stockholders to vote today on the white proxy card for all of the Company’s director nominees.”

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory urges stockholders to vote TODAY on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” all six of the Company’s highly qualified, skilled and experienced directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting. The Company’s proxy statement and other important information related to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at rmcf.com%2FSEC-Filings.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 300 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

