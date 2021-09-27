Logo
Emerging Markets Report: EV's and The Copper Castle

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Intersection of Copper and Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunity for CAVU

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparing today’s Emerging Markets report about CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) ( CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ), a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector, we were pleased to see the Company’s clear focus on copper exploration.

The reason is simple: copper is an essential material in the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution. According to this detailed report from venerable Reuters, copper will have a significant role in the standardization of EV’s. It is often used as the wiring component of electric cars due to its superior conductivity.

From the report:

  • Electric vehicles use more than double the copper of an internal combustion engine automobile, and the metal is also used heavily in EV infrastructure
  • Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S., Europe, and China have increased for each of the last 10 years

Most long-term projections for the adoption of Electric Vehicles are compelling, with President Biden and the current administration intent on 50% of American vehicles sold by 2030 to be of electric power. (source here)

Copper’s role in this evolution will be critical. This report by CME Group details the need for copper in EV’s, pointing out that on average, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) will use 85 lbs. of copper, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) around 132 pounds, and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) need a whopping 183.

This explains CAVU’s positioning with two separate copper exploration projects in their portfolio. Along these lines, the Company just dropped an overview of their 2021 drilling campaign in the Yukon, particularly in an area they are calling the “Copper Castle.”

A quote from Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU, puts a bow on the significance and exploration opportunities.

“We are very happy with the results of the drilling on the Hopper. Despite border restrictions and supply chain issues, which are amplified in Canada's north, CAVU drilled 1119m in six holes. The first five holes increased the footprint of Copper Castle considerably. The sixth hole intersected the low-grade shell normally found around mineralized porphyry cores. This hole represents a major development on the project as it proves the occurrence of a mineralized porphyry. These holes lay the foundation for a larger program in 2022 during which we will vector towards the center of the porphyry target and further increase the Copper Castle footprint."

If these successes continue, expect CAVU’s copper projects to become potentially important to the ever-expanding Electric Vehicle market.

For more information, visit www.cavumining.com

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $110,000 by CAVU Mining Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

