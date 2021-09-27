OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO (LSE: OKYO), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held at 10:00 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.



The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, https://www.okyopharma.com/news .

About OKYO Pharma Limited

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

