KemPharm to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. ( KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm, will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference taking place September 29-30, 2001. The presentation will be available on the conference’s virtual platform to all registered attendees.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference Date: September 30, 2021 Time: 4:20 p.m., ET Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/



Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Dr. Mickle’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.kempharm.com.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharm’s lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS™, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

KemPharm Contacts: