Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Publication of Lumateperone Pivotal Phase 3 Study in Bipolar Depression in The American Journal of Psychiatry

In this study, lumateperone 42 mg showed significant reduction in depressive symptoms compared to placebo in patients with a major depressive episode associated with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. These anti-depressant effects were statistically significant in both bipolar I and bipolar II disorder subgroup populations

Consistent with prior studies, weight changes were similar to placebo with no notable changes in metabolic or prolactin levels. Incidence of extrapyramidal symptoms related events were low and similar to placebo

These results, in conjunction with the positive results of Study 402 evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate, support lumateperone as a promising new treatment for patients with major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder

The results of Studies 404 and 402 form the basis of CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) sNDAs for the treatment of bipolar depression currently under review with FDA; PDUFA target action date is December 17, 2021

"Efficacy and Safety of Lumateperone for Major Depressive Episodes Associated with Bipolar I or Bipolar II Disorder: A Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial," was published online in The American Journal of Psychiatry and is available here.



“Bipolar depression represents the most prevalent and debilitating presentation of bipolar disorder. There is a critical need for more treatments that are effective and have favorable safety profiles,” said Dr. Gary S. Sachs, Associate Clinical Professor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Founding Director of the Bipolar Clinic and Research Program at Massachusetts General. “The strong efficacy and impressive safety results reported in this trial for a broad patient population position lumateperone as a potentially important advancement in the treatment of this disorder.”

“We are excited about the robust results seen across our bipolar depression program. The study reported on today, Study 404, our monotherapy study, along with Study 402, our adjunctive study with lithium or valproate form the basis of our supplemental NDAs under FDA review. If approved, we plan to to launch immediately and look forward to bringing CAPLYTA to market for the treatment of bipolar depression,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Study 404 assesed the efficacy and safety of lumateperone as monotherapy in patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder experiencing a major depressive episode (bipolar depression). This global study randomized 381 patients with moderate to severe depression symptoms to receive placebo or lumateperone 42 mg for 6 weeks. The primary endpoint was the efficacy of 42 mg/day of lumateperone compared with placebo, measured by mean change from baseline to day 43 in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) Total Score.

In this clinical trial, treatment with lumateperone resulted in a substantial reduction in depressive symptoms. lumateperone 42mg was associated with a statically signficant greater reduction in MADRS score from baseline to day 43 (drug placebo difference -4.6 (P<0.0001; effect size = 0.56). Lumateperone 42 mg signficantly improved MADRS Total Score compared with placebo as early as week 1, the first time point measured, with continuing improvement throughout the study. Additionally, significant improvement in MADRS Total Score in the lumateperone group compared with placebo group at Day 43 was observed both in patients with bipolar I disorder and in those with bipolar II disorder.

Improvements were also seen in important secondary endpoints. Lumateperone 42 mg met the key secondary endpoint of statistically significant improvement on the CGI-BP-S Total Score (p<0.0001; effect size = 0.46) and on the CGI component that specifically assesses depression (CGI-BP-S Depression Score; p<0.001; effect size = 0.50).

Results support the favorable safety and tolerability profile of lumateperone. The most commonly reported adverse events occurring for lumateperone 42mg in > 5% of patients and twice the rate in the placebo group were somnolence and nausea.

Lumateperone continues to report a favorable safety profile in important adverse events commonly asociated with antipsychotic therapy. Weight changes were similar to placebo with no notable changes in metabolic parameters including fasting glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, insulin or prolactin levels. Incidence of extrapyramidal symptom related events were low and similar to placebo.

CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and has not been approved for other uses. CAPLYTA is available in 42 mg capsules.



Important Safety Information

Boxed Warning: Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. CAPLYTA is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Contraindications: CAPLYTA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lumateperone or any components of CAPLYTA. Reactions have included pruritus, rash (e.g., allergic dermatitis, papular rash, and generalized rash), and urticaria.

Warnings & Precautions: Antipsychotic drugs have been reported to cause:

Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis , including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See Boxed Warning above.

, including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See Boxed Warning above. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS) , which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: high fever, stiff muscles, confusion, changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Patients who experience signs and symptoms of NMS should immediately contact their doctor or go to the emergency room.

, which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: high fever, stiff muscles, confusion, changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Patients who experience signs and symptoms of NMS should immediately contact their doctor or go to the emergency room. Tardive Dyskinesia , a syndrome of uncontrolled body movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts, which may increase with duration of treatment and total cumulative dose. TD may not go away, even if CAPLYTA is discontinued. It can also occur after CAPLYTA is discontinued.

, a syndrome of uncontrolled body movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts, which may increase with duration of treatment and total cumulative dose. TD may not go away, even if CAPLYTA is discontinued. It can also occur after CAPLYTA is discontinued. Metabolic Changes , including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Hyperglycemia, in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar coma or death, has been reported in patients treated with antipsychotics. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment.

, including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Hyperglycemia, in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar coma or death, has been reported in patients treated with antipsychotics. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment. Leukopenia, Neutropenia, and Agranulocytosis (including fatal cases) . Complete blood counts should be performed in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. CAPLYTA should be discontinued if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors.

. Complete blood counts should be performed in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. CAPLYTA should be discontinued if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors. Decreased Blood Pressure & Dizziness . Patients may feel lightheaded, dizzy or faint when they rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position (orthostatic hypotension). Heart rate and blood pressure should be monitored and patients should be warned with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Orthostatic vital signs should be monitored in patients who are vulnerable to hypotension.

. Patients may feel lightheaded, dizzy or faint when they rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position (orthostatic hypotension). Heart rate and blood pressure should be monitored and patients should be warned with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Orthostatic vital signs should be monitored in patients who are vulnerable to hypotension. Falls . CAPLYTA may cause sleepiness or dizziness and can slow thinking and motor skills, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Patients should be assessed for risk when using CAPLYTA.

. CAPLYTA may cause sleepiness or dizziness and can slow thinking and motor skills, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Patients should be assessed for risk when using CAPLYTA. Seizures . CAPLYTA should be used cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold.

. CAPLYTA should be used cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold. Sleepiness and Trouble Concentrating . Patients should use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they know how CAPLYTA affects them.

. Patients should use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they know how CAPLYTA affects them. Body Temperature Dysregulation . CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics.

. CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics. Dysphagia. CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients at risk for aspiration.



Drug Interactions: CAPLYTA should not be used with CYP3A4 inducers, moderate or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors and UGT inhibitors.

Special Populations: Newborn infants exposed to antipsychotic drugs during the third trimester of pregnancy are at risk for extrapyramidal and/or withdrawal symptoms following delivery. Breastfeeding is not recommended. Use of CAPLYTA should be avoided in patients with moderate or severe liver problems.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials with CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation (24% vs. 10%) and dry mouth (6% vs. 2%).

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning .

About CAPLYTA (lumateperone)

CAPLYTA 42mg/day is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved for the treatment of schizophrenia of adults. While the mechanism of action of CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia is unknown, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.

Lumateperone is being investigated for the treatment of bipolar depression, major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone is not FDA-approved for these disorders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies



Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com .

