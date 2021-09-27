Otonomy Announces Presentation of OTO-413 Clinical Results at AAO-HNS Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. ( OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the presentation of previously disclosed clinical results from the successful OTO-413 Phase 1/2 trial at the upcoming American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) Annual Meeting to be held in Los Angeles October 3-6, 2021. The oral presentation will be delivered on October 3, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. PT by Peter G. Volsky, M.D., Assistant Professor of Otology and Neurotology at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Dr. Volsky was an investigator in the trial during his prior clinical service with South Florida ENT Associates.



“Difficulty understanding conversations in a noisy environment is a common complaint of patients presenting for hearing loss treatment including patients with noise-induced and age-related hearing loss,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “Presentation of these positive clinical results for OTO-413 highlights its potential treatment benefit for this large population of patients with speech-in-noise hearing impairment.”

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

