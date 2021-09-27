PAE Successfully Defends Protest, Retains Position on $835M Air Force IDIQ and $84.3M Task Order Award

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE ( PAE, PAEWW), a global leader merging technology with advanced business practices, delivering innovative solutions to the U.S. government and its host country partners, retained its position on the U.S. Air Force Rotary Wing Maintenance Contract Consolidation contract vehicle as the U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed a bid protest raised by a competitor. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle has a ceiling value of $835 million and a 10-year period of performance. The resolution also permitted the Air Force to reinstate an initial five-year task order awarded to PAE on the contract, valued at $84.3 million, to support helicopter maintenance for training missions with the Air Education and Training Command at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the Air Force’s award decision highlights the strength of the PAE’s wide-ranging fleet management capabilities and longstanding support for the critical needs of the U.S. Air Force.

“With this award, our Readiness and Sustainment team will have an opportunity to integrate innovations and best practices while building on our nearly four-decade history providing aviation support to U.S. government customers, including the Air Force,” Peiffer said. “We’re ready to deliver mission-essential services on this initial task order now that the protest has been dismissed.”

PAE is one of five large business contractors awarded a seat on the contract vehicle that also includes three small business awardees. The program consolidates Air Force helicopter programs for the full-time availability of mission-capable aircraft and includes functional check flights, aircrew flight equipment and the maintenance of light caliber weapons and defensive systems.

PAE serves as the prime contractor on the task order and will support the maintenance and repair of Air Force helicopters and associated engines, as well as provide mission support equipment, technical support and aircrew services in support of flight crew training missions at Kirtland Air Force Base.

About PAE

For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and host government partners. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

