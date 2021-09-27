Logo
Unisys Named a Leader in Next-Gen Private and Hybrid Cloud Managed Services by Advisory Firm ISG in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unisys recognized for ability to provide secure, end-to-end cloud planning, management and transformation cloud services

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a global leader for its cloud and infrastructure solutions in reports published in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions" report, published in the third quarter, summarizes the relative capabilities of more than 50 software vendors/service providers. Each provider is positioned based on quantitative data collected from providers, ISG internal data and/or data obtained through secondary research. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being Leaders, Product Challengers, Contenders or Market Challengers.

In the U.S. report, ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in the Managed Services (Mid-Market) quadrant, which reflects a provider's ability to offer ongoing management services for private and hybrid clouds, as well as platforms that comprise physical and virtual servers and networking components. Leaders in this quadrant have established a proven track record of helping clients in planning the transformation of each workload and maximizing the performance of those workloads in the cloud.

According to the U.S. report, "Unisys is highly capable of offering a complete range of traditional and hybrid cloud infrastructure management services to help clients with transformation engagements that are cost effective, secure and efficient, by using its proprietary solutions such as CloudForte®️ platform and other resources." ISG also observed that "Unisys focuses on offering professional services, cloud migration, security and managed services to enterprises of all sizes and has a strong security practice, which allows it to cater to the highly regulated markets."

In addition to the U.S. report, ISG issued versions of The ISG Provider Lens™ "Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions" report for the U.K. and Brazil. Unisys was named a "Leader" in the "Managed Services (Mid-Market)" quadrant in the U.K and a "Leader" in the "Managed Services (large accounts)" quadrant in Brazil.

"This acknowledgment from a premier advisory firm like ISG reaffirms our reputation and expertise in managed cloud, network and security solutions," said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "We deliver secure, end-to-end solutions across public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments that enable our clients to transform their businesses by maximizing the operational and financial benefits of cloud and infrastructure transformation."

This is the latest recognition for Unisys cloud and infrastructure solutions. Leading global analyst firm NelsonHall recently named Unisys a Leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management and has also named Unisys a Leader in the vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management.

To learn more about this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a Leader, click here or download the report here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0927/9849

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

favicon.png?sn=PH18824&sd=2021-09-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-named-a-leader-in-next-gen-private-and-hybrid-cloud-managed-services-by-advisory-firm-isg-in-the-us-uk-and-brazil-301385120.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH18824&Transmission_Id=202109270758PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH18824&DateId=20210927
