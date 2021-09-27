BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Entry Into Biloxi, Mississippi Market and Expansion of Oxford Mortgage Production Office to Loan Production Office

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Miss., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), today announced its entry into the Biloxi, Mississippi market with the opening of a loan production office ("LPO"). The Biloxi LPO opened on September 27, 2021. In addition, BankFirst has expanded the services it provides from its Oxford, Mississippi mortgage production office ("MPO") and converted the location to a loan production office.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are very excited to introduce our Bank and lending team to the Biloxi community. Biloxi is a natural expansion of our Mississippi footprint, and we expect this market to provide us with additional growth opportunities going forward." With respect to the Oxford LPO, Mr. Griffin noted, "Since opening in 2018, our Oxford location has enhanced our mortgage lending platform and demand for our loan products in the Oxford market has increased over time. Given this demand in the area, we determined that converting the Oxford MPO into an LPO and expanding our loan services in Oxford would benefit our Oxford customers and the community as a whole."

About BankFirst Financial Services

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.8 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates two loan production offices in Biloxi and Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

