Product Update: DemoAir by Wondershare Now Available for Free

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Product Update: DemoAir by Wondershare Now Available for Free

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DemoAir, a popular screen recording solution developed by Wondershare, is now available for free. It is one of the most resourceful Google Chrome extensions that can record a system's screen or webcam. The recording tool can also be integrated with numerous other platforms such as Google Classroom, GitHub, Jira, Slack, Asana and Trello, and provides a lightweight user-friendly experience.

Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to announce that DemoAir can now be used for free, without any restrictions. This change will prove to be a big help to educators, students, marketers, developers, and all the other related professionals," says Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoAir. "Now, not only can they efficiently manage their work and meet their screen recording needs, they can enjoy this perk completely free."

Wondershare DemoAir offers the following features that can now be accessed by anyone:

  • 3 Recording Modes

DemoAir offers three dedicated recording modes (Desktop, Browser, and Webcam) that users can select to meet their requirements. There are specific modes to record the system's desktop activities, a browser tab, or the webcam input.

  • Google Connectivity

DemoAir can also be integrated with Google-owned platforms like Gmail, Google Classroom, YouTube, and Google Drive. This allows users to directly manage and share their recorded videos on different platforms without leaving DemoAir.

  • Direct Downloading and Sharing

After recording their videos, users can share them straight from DemoAir by generating URLs or embedding links. In addition, users can download videos in a host of various formats such as MP4 or WebM.

  • Third-party Integration

For professionals, DemoAir has made it easier than ever to manage their work by integrating it with numerous third-party platforms like GitHub, Slack, Jira, Trello, and Asana.

  • Other Features

There's also a wide range of features that DemoAir provides; for example, users can trim their videos directly in DemoAir and make the most of the Drawing Toolbar to highlight important things while recording videos.

Wondershare DemoAir is now available for download from Google Chrome's webstore as a screen recorder extension that provides a one-click solution to record users' screen, browser activities, webcam input and sound by configuring the system's default sound or its connected microphone.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]
Website: www.wondershare.com

favicon.png?sn=CN19523&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/product-update-demoair-by-wondershare-now-available-for-free-301385365.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN19523&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN19523&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment