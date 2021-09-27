Product Update: DemoAir by Wondershare Now Available for Free

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DemoAir, a popular screen recording solution developed by Wondershare, is now available for free. It is one of the most resourceful Google Chrome extensions that can record a system's screen or webcam. The recording tool can also be integrated with numerous other platforms such as Google Classroom, GitHub, Jira, Slack, Asana and Trello, and provides a lightweight user-friendly experience.

"We are thrilled to announce that DemoAir can now be used for free, without any restrictions. This change will prove to be a big help to educators, students, marketers, developers, and all the other related professionals," says Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoAir. "Now, not only can they efficiently manage their work and meet their screen recording needs, they can enjoy this perk completely free."

Wondershare DemoAir offers the following features that can now be accessed by anyone:

3 Recording Modes

DemoAir offers three dedicated recording modes (Desktop, Browser, and Webcam) that users can select to meet their requirements. There are specific modes to record the system's desktop activities, a browser tab, or the webcam input.

Google Connectivity

DemoAir can also be integrated with Google-owned platforms like Gmail, Google Classroom, YouTube, and Google Drive. This allows users to directly manage and share their recorded videos on different platforms without leaving DemoAir.

Direct Downloading and Sharing

After recording their videos, users can share them straight from DemoAir by generating URLs or embedding links. In addition, users can download videos in a host of various formats such as MP4 or WebM.

Third-party Integration

For professionals, DemoAir has made it easier than ever to manage their work by integrating it with numerous third-party platforms like GitHub, Slack, Jira, Trello, and Asana.

Other Features

There's also a wide range of features that DemoAir provides; for example, users can trim their videos directly in DemoAir and make the most of the Drawing Toolbar to highlight important things while recording videos.

Wondershare DemoAir is now available for download from Google Chrome's webstore as a screen recorder extension that provides a one-click solution to record users' screen, browser activities, webcam input and sound by configuring the system's default sound or its connected microphone.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

