Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in San Marcos, Texas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in San Marcos, Texas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in San Marcos, Texas. This 2,017 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located within The Springtown Shopping Center at 200 Springtown Way, Suite 122, San Marcos, Texas. The store will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products. This is Simply Mac's fifth store in Texas, with its other four stores located in Katy, Lubbock, Tyler and Waco.

Simply_San_Marcos_store.jpg

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We are excited to open our newest Simply Mac store in San Marcos. Located in Central Texas along the I35 corridor halfway between Austin and San Antonio, San Marcos has a rich heritage. Established in 1848, the area is thought to be among the oldest continuously inhabited sites in the Americas. It is home to Texas State University, and our new store is only a few blocks from Bobcat Stadium. TSU, established in 1899, is the fifth largest university in the state with more than 38,000 students. With the closest Apple stores located in Austin or San Antonio, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of TSU students and residents of San Marcos and the surrounding area."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 52 retail stores in 18 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the San Marcos Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 30, 2021, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

favicon.png?sn=LA19371&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simply-inc-announces-the-opening-of-its-new-simply-mac-store-in-san-marcos-texas-301385305.html

SOURCE Simply, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA19371&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA19371&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment